Here's How You Can Get Dinner at Chipotle For Just $3 on Halloween Night

While you're putting the finishing touches on your costume and gearing up for a night of trick-or-treating, the last thing you want to worry about on Halloween night is dinner. This year, Chipotle is making things easy on burrito-lovers everywhere by offering entrees for just $3 on Halloween from 3 p.m. to close — but there's one catch. You just have to come dressed in a costume, and the deal is yours! During the promotion, which Chipotle is cleverly calling Boorito, you can get a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos for a whopping $3. Chipotle notes, "Determination of whether a 'costume' qualifies for the offer is at the sole discretion of Chipotle restaurant personnel," so at least throw on a pair of cat ears or whip up a cheap DIY costume before heading out. Feeding a family for $3 each — and without having to cook — sounds like a pretty sweet deal to us!