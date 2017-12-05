 Skip Nav
8 Times Chrissy Teigen Nailed the Whole Motherhood Thing in 2017
The Royals
15 Times Kate Middleton Was Totally Just a Regular Mom
Food and Activities
It's Party Time! 57 Creative First Birthday Party Ideas
Personal Essay
The Most Powerful Thing You Can Say to Another Mom
8 Times Chrissy Teigen Nailed the Whole Motherhood Thing in 2017

Chrissy Teigen has never shied away from sharing her seemingly perfect life with husband John Legend and adorable daughter Luna on social media. It's no joke she's very vocal on Twitter, plus she has an Instagram account that's practically museum-worthy, and we definitely don't hate it. This year was a particularly eventful one for Teigen, who spoke on important issues such as IVF and postpartum depression and posted adorable snippets of Luna's childhood we couldn't get enough of. Here are some of her best moments so far in 2017.

