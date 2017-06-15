Chrissy Teigen Won't Let Being "Scared" of PPD Stop Her From Having Another Baby

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Without necessarily meaning to, Chrissy Teigen has become an advocate for new moms — especially those going through postpartum depression. From her candid social media quips to refreshingly honest Instagram snapshots, she's always been a humorous reality check for moms. However, by publicly revealing her struggle with PPD in a raw open letter, Chrissy shed light on the harsh symptoms that many new moms endure — and are too embarrassed to talk about.

Yet no matter how hard those months were after giving birth to Luna in April 2016, Chrissy refuses to let PPD — or fear of it — control the rest of her life. In a new interview with Marie Claire, Chrissy opened up about future plans for expanding her family. Although no decisions have been made, one thing is clear: PPD won't dictate how or when she and John Legend have another baby.

"I would definitely adopt or have foster children, but I loved being pregnant," she told the magazine. "Maybe I should be scared [of having PPD again], but I don't know. It couldn't be any worse than it was — could it?"

When Chrissy first shared her brutal experience with PPD, she didn't sugarcoat its impact. "I looked at my doctor, and my eyes welled up because I was so tired of being in pain," she wrote in a revealing piece for Glamour. "Of sleeping on the couch. Of waking up throughout the night. Of throwing up. Of taking things out on the wrong people. Of not enjoying life. Of not seeing my friends. Of not having the energy to take my baby for a stroll."



Instead of pretending that she didn't spend most days in the exact same spot on the couch or start "keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry" so she wouldn't have to make the trek upstairs, Chrissy detailed all of the ways PPD and anxiety impacted her in order to empower others. Now, she's drawing from that strength to keep this from continuing to control her future.

"Postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn't control it. And that's part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I'm struggling. Sometimes I still do," Chrissy wrote. "I've never had more respect for mothers, especially mothers with postpartum depression . . . it can happen to anybody and I don't want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone."