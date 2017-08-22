Chrissy Teigen on Being Mom-Shamed: "If I Seem Like I Don't Care, I Definitely Care"

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Unfortunately, no mom is safe from inevitable instances of mom-shaming, whether it occurs online, at the grocery store, or even in their own home. Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to being very publicly shamed from every direction but is also known for handling said shaming with grace, humor, and some good, old-fashioned "mind your damn business" vibes. However, in a recent interview, the 31-year-old mom of Luna said that even if it doesn't seem like it, the mom-shaming always gets to her.

"It gets to me every time," Teigen told Today. "I feel like pregnancy is the time for them to warm you up to the shaming that's about to come because they really go in on you. . . . You realize you're going to get it no matter what, and it started when I was pregnant. If I seem like I don't care, I definitely care."



Teigen has fielded shamers' comments so much that she's learned to defend herself against them before the shaming has even happened. Whether people are offering up their opinion on how happy her daughter looks in photos, the fact that she went through the IVF process, or even that she — gasp! — chose to go to dinner with her husband without their baby, Teigen has been through a lot since becoming a mother.

Although she admits to being affected by these situations, her best tip for staying sane is to try to drown out the haters by focusing on those moms who have positive and humorous outlooks on parenthood. "I read a lot of mommy blogs where we don't take ourselves too seriously and that really helps," she said. "It makes you realize that the moms that are the most angry or crazy about their cause, they just happen to be the loudest. But, they're not the majority."