 Skip Nav
The Royals
15 Times Kate Middleton Was Totally Just a Regular Mom
Trending Topics
The Photos of This Dad Delivering His Own Twins Will Absolutely Blow You Away
Humor
"Jumping For Joy Mom" Is Back With Another Hilarious Back-to-School Photo

Chrissy Teigen Says Mom-Shaming Gets to Her Every Time

Chrissy Teigen on Being Mom-Shamed: "If I Seem Like I Don't Care, I Definitely Care"

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Unfortunately, no mom is safe from inevitable instances of mom-shaming, whether it occurs online, at the grocery store, or even in their own home. Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to being very publicly shamed from every direction but is also known for handling said shaming with grace, humor, and some good, old-fashioned "mind your damn business" vibes. However, in a recent interview, the 31-year-old mom of Luna said that even if it doesn't seem like it, the mom-shaming always gets to her.

"It gets to me every time," Teigen told Today. "I feel like pregnancy is the time for them to warm you up to the shaming that's about to come because they really go in on you. . . . You realize you're going to get it no matter what, and it started when I was pregnant. If I seem like I don't care, I definitely care."

Related
Chrissy Teigen Finally Admits to How Celebrities Really Shed Baby Weight So Quickly

Teigen has fielded shamers' comments so much that she's learned to defend herself against them before the shaming has even happened. Whether people are offering up their opinion on how happy her daughter looks in photos, the fact that she went through the IVF process, or even that she — gasp! — chose to go to dinner with her husband without their baby, Teigen has been through a lot since becoming a mother.

Although she admits to being affected by these situations, her best tip for staying sane is to try to drown out the haters by focusing on those moms who have positive and humorous outlooks on parenthood. "I read a lot of mommy blogs where we don't take ourselves too seriously and that really helps," she said. "It makes you realize that the moms that are the most angry or crazy about their cause, they just happen to be the loudest. But, they're not the majority."

Join the conversation
Staying SaneParenting NewsChrissy TeigenCelebrity Moms
Join The Conversation
Chrissy Teigen
The Surprising Avocado Toast Hack You'll Want to Steal From Chrissy Teigen
by Perri Konecky
Chrissy Teigen Game-Day Recipes With Lawry's Seasoned Salt
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Go-To Ingredient Is Perfect For the Lazy Cook
by Anna Monette Roberts
Nikki Reed Month of Silence Postbirth
Family Life
Why This Celebrity Mom's Postbirth "Month of Silence" Is a Bad Idea
by Katharine Stahl
Beyonce Mommy Shamed For Drinking on Instagram
Beyoncé Knowles
So Now Even Beyoncé Can't Have Date Night Without Getting Mommy Shamed For Something
by Murphy Moroney
How Chefs Fry Eggs
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Fry Eggs
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds