The Countdown Is On! 24 Gorgeous Advent Calendars to Make or Buy
The Countdown Is On! 24 Gorgeous Advent Calendars to Make or Buy

Did you grow up counting down the days until Christmas with an Advent calendar? The holiday tradition has taken on an entirely new life of its own, thanks to the creativity of some very design-savvy moms and crafters. Whether you prefer to DIY or click and buy, we've rounded up 24 absolutely beautiful Advent calendars to add a beautiful spin on the December countdown for your little ones!

Buy: Milch & Honig's Nostalgic Modern Black-and-White Advent Calendar
Buy: Pottery Barn Live Magnolia Wreath Advent Calendar
DIY: A Few Things From My Life's Envelope Advent Calendar
Buy: Advent Calendar
Buy: Pottery Barn Gilt Galvanized Advent Calendar
DIY: Oh Happy Day's Iron-On Advent Calendar
Buy: A Countdown to Christmas Activity Book
Buy: Sixtrees Retro Advent Calendar
DIY: Design Sponge's Falling Stars Advent Calendar
Buy: Kurt Adler Gift Tree Advent Calendar
Buy: Magnetic Tin Advent Calendar
DIY: The Marion House Book's Detail-Filled Advent Calendar
Buy: Vintage Modern Mix Advent Calendar
Buy: Kurt Adler Wooden Advent Calendar
DIY: Life as a Thrifter's Upcycled Advent Calendar
Buy: Melissa & Doug Wooden Advent Calendar
Buy: DIY Calendar Kit
DIY: Hi Sugarplum's Advent Calendar Tree
Buy: Pottery Barn Santa Magnetic Advent Calendar
Buy: Christmas Tree Advent Calendar
DIY: Handmade Charlotte's Advent Jar
Buy: Roman Snowman Advent Calendar
Buy: Pottery Barn Kids Skinny Santa Advent Calendar
DIY: All For the Boys's Activity Advent Calendar
The Countdown Is On! 24 Gorgeous Advent Calendars to Make or Buy
