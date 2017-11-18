Christmas Advent Calendars
The Countdown Is On! 24 Gorgeous Advent Calendars to Make or Buy
Did you grow up counting down the days until Christmas with an Advent calendar? The holiday tradition has taken on an entirely new life of its own, thanks to the creativity of some very design-savvy moms and crafters. Whether you prefer to DIY or click and buy, we've rounded up 24 absolutely beautiful Advent calendars to add a beautiful spin on the December countdown for your little ones!
Live Advent Calendar Magnolia Wreath
$129
Gilt Galvanized Advent Calendar
$169
A Countdown To Christmas Activity Book
$16.95
from Nordstrom
Sixtrees Retro Advent Calendar
$99 $69.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Gift Tree Advent Calendar
$87.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Wooden Advent Calendar
$124.99 $106.24
from Kohl's
Wooden Advent Calendar - Magnetic Christmas Tree, 25 Magnets
$19
from Target
Santa Magnetic Advent Calendar
$99
Christmas Tree Advent Calendar
$98 $68.60
from Neiman Marcus
Roman Snowman Advent Calendar
$35
from Target
