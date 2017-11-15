30 Christmas Baby Names That Will Keep the Holiday Magic in Your Family All Year

For many of us who celebrate it, the Christmas season is full of joy, love, warmth, and time spent with family and friends. It's a season that we spend months anticipating and months missing once it's over. We plan the perfect gifts, the perfect meals, and the perfect get-togethers and also find new and unique ways to incorporate the spirit of the season into our everyday lives. Since Christmas is so special, why not keep that magic around all year and use it as a source of inspiration for baby names? From subtle hints at the Christmas theme (Holly) to more obvious nods (Noelle), these are some of our favorite Christmas baby names for boys and girls.

Girl Names

Amaryllis Belle Clementine Eve Gabriella Holly Joy Lucy Mary Natalie Olive Starr Taraji Virginia Noelle

Boy Names