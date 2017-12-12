19 Costco Products That Will Make Cooking Christmas Dinner as Easy as Any Weeknight Meal

If Christmas morning is synonymous with true happiness, then that joy should last well into the evening — for both kids and parents. For little ones, Christmas essentially ends after the presents have been unwrapped, but for you, the day is far from over — there's Christmas dinner to tackle, not to mention the clean up that comes after. When you're feeding a large group, including kids who will be very worn out from playing with their brand-new toys all day, you'll want to make the task as easy as possible for yourself.

Luckily, there's Costco. The warehouse club has everything you'll need for Christmas dinner that it's practically the North Pole for grown-ups. From pantry staples to throwaway dishes, click through for 19 Costco products that will make your Christmas dinner as easy as any weeknight meal.