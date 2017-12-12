 Skip Nav
19 Costco Products That Will Make Cooking Christmas Dinner as Easy as Any Weeknight Meal
19 Costco Products That Will Make Cooking Christmas Dinner as Easy as Any Weeknight Meal

If Christmas morning is synonymous with true happiness, then that joy should last well into the evening — for both kids and parents. For little ones, Christmas essentially ends after the presents have been unwrapped, but for you, the day is far from over — there's Christmas dinner to tackle, not to mention the clean up that comes after. When you're feeding a large group, including kids who will be very worn out from playing with their brand-new toys all day, you'll want to make the task as easy as possible for yourself.

Luckily, there's Costco. The warehouse club has everything you'll need for Christmas dinner that it's practically the North Pole for grown-ups. From pantry staples to throwaway dishes, click through for 19 Costco products that will make your Christmas dinner as easy as any weeknight meal.

Masterpiece White Plates With Silver Rim Combo
$20
from costco.com
Buy Now
Civetta Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$72
from costco.com
Buy Now
Kirkland Signature Cut Green Beans
$9
from costco.com
Buy Now
Bico Ceramic Bakeware 3-Piece Set
$20
from costco.com
Buy Now
David’s Cookies New York Style Cheesecake
$47
from costco.com
Buy Now
Kirkland Signature Roast Beef in Broth
$15
from costco.com
Buy Now
Chinet Cut Crystal Stemless Wine Glasses
$15
from costco.com
Buy Now
Spiral Honey, Cured Bone-In Ham
$70
from costco.com
Buy Now
Vanity Fair Impressions Dinner Napkins
$10
from costco.com
Buy Now
Sid Wainer & Son Universal Cheese Collection cheese plate
$125
from costco.com
Buy Now
Kirkland Signature Clear Cutlery
$14
from costco.com
Buy Now
Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Stock
$14
from costco.com
Buy Now
Jansal Valley Fruitwood Smoked Uncured Sliced Bacon
$70
from costco.com
Buy Now
Lindsay Extra Large Black Pitted Olives
$10
from costco.com
Buy Now
Chinet Cut Crystal Cups
$18
from costco.com
Buy Now
Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast
$11
from costco.com
Buy Now
Kirkland Signature Panko Breaded Shrimp
$3 off
from costco.com
Buy Now
Kirkland Signature Organic Tomato Sauce
$10
from costco.com
Buy Now
