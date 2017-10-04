Guilt-Free Moms Share Parenting Shortcuts They’ve Kept Secret — Until Now

We partnered with V8® +Energy to share how real moms keep their lives running smoothly with ingenious, timesaving tricks.
There is no such thing as a perfect mom, but there are all types of GREAT moms out there — and they each have their own particular tips and tricks for making it work. One common theme: There is no shame in putting yourself first once in a while, or even on a regular basis. I talked to moms who do just that, and not only is there no judgment, I'm in awe of their smart moves!
Photography: Diggy Lloyd
Art Direction: Melissa Medvedich
Design: Diana Weisman
Production: Andi Hensley
Prop Stylist: Kristin St. Clair
Wardrobe Stylist: Sharon Norris
Hair and Makeup: Brett Jackson
Models: Bianca Gibbs and Sharif Oblige
<iframe style="display:none" class="tracking-pixel-correlator" src="" data-src="https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/adx?iu=/5485/sugar.pop/track&sz=1x1&t=adv%3Dnp362990"></iframe>