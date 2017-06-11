 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Parents Be Warned: Chef Boyardee Products Recalled For Milk Allergens
Unusual Baby Names
These Are the Unique Baby Names No One Uses Anymore
Kid Books and Music
23 of Our All-Time Favorite Kids' Book Quotes
Family Life
Why Baby Swim Lessons Are Total Bullsh*t

Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Spaghetti and Meatball Products

Parents Be Warned: Chef Boyardee Products Recalled For Milk Allergens

On June 9th, Conagra Brands, Inc. recalled several spaghetti and meatball products, including Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs due to "misbranding and undeclared allergens". The recalled products reportedly contain milk in its ingredients which was not declared on the product labels, and could potentially cause allergic reactions for some.

A total of 6 spaghetti and meatball products with the establishment number "794M" are included in Conagra Brands nationwide recall, as listed below:

  • 131,718 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Libby's Spaghetti and Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100701200" and use by date "01/02/19"
  • 71,614 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Del Pino's Spaghetti & Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100701200" and use by date "01/02/19"
  • 38,330 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100701200" and use by date "01/02/19"
  • 22,064 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken AND Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100701200" and use by date "01/02/19"
  • 21,975 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Essential Everyday Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100701200" and use by date "01/02/19"
  • 414,424 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Chef Boyardee Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100700500" and use by date "12/26/18"

Fortunately, there hasn't been any confirmed reports of illnesses due to the mix-up, but Conagra is urging concerns customers to take safety measures by tossing or returning any of the recall products if they have them in possession. For additional information or concerns, shoppers can contact Conagra's customer service at 1 (866) 213-1245.

Join the conversation
Health And SafetyKid FoodRecalls
Join The Conversation
Beauty Trends
by Perri Konecky
10 Ways to Soothe a Sunburn
Health and Safety
10 Ways to Soothe a Child's Sunburn
by Rebecca Gruber
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg Super PAC Disrupt For America
Politics
People Want Mark Zuckerberg to Run For President, So There's a Super PAC to Make It Happen
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Boy Survives Internal Decapitation
Little Kids
How 1 Stranger Saved This Little Boy From an Injury That Only 1 Percent Survive
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds