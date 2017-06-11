Parents Be Warned: Chef Boyardee Products Recalled For Milk Allergens

On June 9th, Conagra Brands, Inc. recalled several spaghetti and meatball products, including Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs due to "misbranding and undeclared allergens". The recalled products reportedly contain milk in its ingredients which was not declared on the product labels, and could potentially cause allergic reactions for some.

A total of 6 spaghetti and meatball products with the establishment number "794M" are included in Conagra Brands nationwide recall, as listed below:

131,718 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Libby's Spaghetti and Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100701200" and use by date "01/02/19"

71,614 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Del Pino's Spaghetti & Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100701200" and use by date "01/02/19"

38,330 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100701200" and use by date "01/02/19"

22,064 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken AND Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100701200" and use by date "01/02/19"

21,975 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Essential Everyday Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100701200" and use by date "01/02/19"

414,424 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Chef Boyardee Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100700500" and use by date "12/26/18"

Fortunately, there hasn't been any confirmed reports of illnesses due to the mix-up, but Conagra is urging concerns customers to take safety measures by tossing or returning any of the recall products if they have them in possession. For additional information or concerns, shoppers can contact Conagra's customer service at 1 (866) 213-1245.