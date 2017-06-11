Parents Be Warned: Chef Boyardee Products Recalled For Milk Allergens

On June 9, Conagra Brands, Inc. recalled several spaghetti and meatball products, including Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs, due to "misbranding and undeclared allergens. The recalled products reportedly contain milk in their ingredients and it was not declared on the product labels, which could potentially cause allergic reactions for some.

A total of six spaghetti and meatball products with the establishment number 794M are included in the Conagra Brands nationwide recall, as listed below:

131,718 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Libby's Spaghetti and Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100701200" and use by date "01/02/19"

71,614 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Del Pino's Spaghetti & Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100701200" and use by date "01/02/19"

38,330 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100701200" and use by date "01/02/19"

22,064 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100701200" and use by date "01/02/19"

21,975 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Essential Everyday Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100701200" and use by date "01/02/19"

414,424 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Chef Boyardee Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code "2100700500" and use by date "12/26/18"

Fortunately, there haven't been any confirmed reports of illnesses due to the mix-up, but Conagra is urging concerned customers to take safety measures by tossing or returning any of the recalled products if they purchased them. For additional information or concerns, shoppers can contact Conagra's customer service at 1-866-213-1245.