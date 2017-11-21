 Skip Nav
14 Black Friday Costco Deals Your Tech-Obsessed Kid Will Love
14 Black Friday Costco Deals Your Tech-Obsessed Kid Will Love

If you have the patience for just one shopping stop on Black Friday, it should be Costco. The wholesale giant just released its holiday savings catalog, full of deals that will save you big bucks on electronics and more — just in time for gift-giving season. Read on for deals available now until Nov. 27 so you can prep a list of all your Black Friday must haves.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 Camera Bundle
$10 off
from costco.com
Buy Now
UE Wonderboom Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
$30 off
from costco.com
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tablet
$30 off
from costco.com
Buy Now
Seagate Backup Plus Portable Hard Drive
$15 off
from costco.com
Buy Now
Samsung SmartCam Monitoring Camera
$20 off
from costco.com
Buy Now
Bluetooth Boom Box
$80 off
from costco.com
Buy Now
Vizio Ultra HD TV
$980
from costco.com
Buy Now
8-Camera Security System
$120 off
from costco.com
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tablet
$70 off
from costco.com
Buy Now
Vizio LED TV
$249
from costco.com
Buy Now
Dell Touchscreen Laptop
$500 off
from costco.com
Buy Now
Microsoft Surface Pro Bundle
$200 off
from costco.com
Buy Now
Samsung Ultra HD Monitor
$30 off
from costco.com
Buy Now
Sony Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones
$30 off
from costco.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Tech GiftsBlack Friday SalesBlack FridayCostcoGift GuideHoliday
