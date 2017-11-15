Costco Holiday Deals 2017
These 30+ Costco Deals Are About to Make Your Holiday Shopping So Much Cheaper
Costco just released its 2017 holiday savings catalog, which means your gift shopping is about to get a whole lot savvier. New deals will be available throughout the month, but here are 30+ standouts — from snacks and kitchen appliances to furniture and electronics — from the first round of sales. Many of the deals expire in a few days, so jump on the savings while you can!
Keurig K525C single-serve coffee maker set with 15 K-Cup pods and My K-Cup 2.0
$25
GE Profile Series French-door refrigerator with Keurig K-Cup brewing system
$500
