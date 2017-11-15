 Skip Nav
These 30+ Costco Deals Are About to Make Your Holiday Shopping So Much Cheaper
These 30+ Costco Deals Are About to Make Your Holiday Shopping So Much Cheaper

Costco just released its 2017 holiday savings catalog, which means your gift shopping is about to get a whole lot savvier. New deals will be available throughout the month, but here are 30+ standouts — from snacks and kitchen appliances to furniture and electronics — from the first round of sales. Many of the deals expire in a few days, so jump on the savings while you can!

Snack Factory white chocolate and peppermint pretzel crisps, 20 ounces
$2
from costco.com
Buy Now
GE gas dryer with HE sensor dry
$200
from costco.com
Buy Now
Blackstone grand tufted platform bed with queen mattress
$100
from costco.com
Buy Now
Whirlpool top load washer and dryer
$450
from costco.com
Buy Now
Mikasa Trellis 36-piece bone china dinnerware set
$25
from costco.com
Buy Now
Cedar Summit valleyview deluxe playset
$300
from costco.com
Buy Now
Keurig K525C single-serve coffee maker set with 15 K-Cup pods and My K-Cup 2.0
$25
from costco.com
Buy Now
Hotel Grand white down pillow, 2 pack
$10
from costco.com
Buy Now
Apple iPad A9 Chip 128GB
$50
from costco.com
Buy Now
Cuisinart deluxe convection toaster oven broiler
$20
from costco.com
Buy Now
Marcello dining chair 4-pack
$50
from costco.com
Buy Now
Jura Impressa S9 one-touch classic automatic coffee center
$300
from costco.com
Buy Now
Bico ceramic bakeware, 3-piece set
$5
from costco.com
Buy Now
Cuisinart Smart Stick variable speed hand blender
$10
from costco.com
Buy Now
Ghirardelli triple chocolate premium brownie mix, 7.5 pounds
$3
from costco.com
Buy Now
Gourmet Basics by Mikasa 6-piece ombre bowl set
$3
from costco.com
Buy Now
Cuisinart 4-cup mini prep plus processor
$5
from costco.com
Buy Now
J.A. Henckels International Couteau 14-piece cutlery set
$30
from costco.com
Buy Now
Tresanti adjustable height desk
$100
from costco.com
Buy Now
7.5-foot artificial pre-lit Christmas tree
$60
from costco.com
Buy Now
Brookstone Renew zero-gravity massage chair
$900
from costco.com
Buy Now
Kleenex ultra facial tissue, 12-pack
$5
from costco.com
Buy Now
HP 17-bs025cl laptop - Intel core i7 - 4GB graphics - 1080p
$200
from costco.com
Buy Now
Lifetime folding chair, 4-pack
$15
from costco.com
Buy Now
Lifetime 6-foot fold-in-half table
$10
from costco.com
Buy Now
Nonni's almond dark chocolate biscotti, 25-pack
$3
from costco.com
Buy Now
Samsung 55-inch class 4K ultra HD QLED LCD TV
$1,600
from costco.com
Buy Now
LOFT luxe 2-piece bath towel set
$16
from costco.com
Buy Now
Lex top grain leather power recliner
$100
from costco.com
Buy Now
GE stainless steel capacity washer with SmartDispense
$200
from costco.com
Buy Now
Green Mountain Coffee variety pack, 144 K-Cup pods
$12
from costco.com
Buy Now
CJ Bibigo chicken and cilantro mini wontons, 3 pounds
$3.50
from costco.com
Buy Now
GE Profile Series French-door refrigerator with Keurig K-Cup brewing system
$500
from costco.com
Buy Now
Samsung 4-door French-door counter-depth refrigerator with family hub
$900
from costco.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
