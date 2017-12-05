27 Insanely Cozy and Cuddly Gifts — All From Urban Outfitters

If you're behind or struggling with your holiday shopping this season, we made it easy and rounded up a list of cute and cozy items anyone would love. It's no secret that this is the best time of the year to get comfortable and cuddle up in your favorite sweater or throw blanket. We looked to Urban Outfitters because this mega store has plenty of trendy and fluffy items we can't get enough of. From pillows to socks, slippers, and jackets, we're tempted to keep some of these plush items for ourselves. So prepare to see your loved ones excited, because these top picks are totally lounge-worthy.