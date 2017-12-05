Cozy Gifts From Urban Outfitters
27 Insanely Cozy and Cuddly Gifts — All From Urban Outfitters
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
27 Insanely Cozy and Cuddly Gifts — All From Urban Outfitters
If you're behind or struggling with your holiday shopping this season, we made it easy and rounded up a list of cute and cozy items anyone would love. It's no secret that this is the best time of the year to get comfortable and cuddle up in your favorite sweater or throw blanket. We looked to Urban Outfitters because this mega store has plenty of trendy and fluffy items we can't get enough of. From pillows to socks, slippers, and jackets, we're tempted to keep some of these plush items for ourselves. So prepare to see your loved ones excited, because these top picks are totally lounge-worthy.
Sylvie Plush Throw Blanket
$69 $49
I.AM.GIA Pixie Teddy Coat
$110
Cozy Culotte PantBuy Now See more Out From Under Activewear Pants
Leela Fuzzy V-Neck Pullover Sweater
$59
Googly Eyes Plush Throw PillowBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decorative Pillows
Faux Fur Mule Slide
$29 $19
Holiday Jupiter Candle
$24
Future State Teddy Bear Sweatshirt
$59
Feathery Cozy Crew Sock
$16
Quinn Tie Chenille Cardigan
$79
Fuzzy Glitter Striped Sweater
$79
Gourmand Candle
$14
Chunky Knit Faux Fur Pompom Beanie
$24
Charley Velvet Lounge Chair
$249
Teddy Scarf
$29
Convertible Flannel Headboard PillowBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decorative Pillows
Silence + Noise Magnolia Cozy Reversible Coat
$89
Striped Cozy Slipper Sock
$16
Magical Thinking Hudson Oversized Tassel PillowBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillows
Amped Fleece Throw Blanket
$49 $39
Mila Wide-Leg SweatpantBuy Now See more Out From Under Activewear Pants
Himalayan Salt Lamp
$34
Shaggy Patterned Ottoman
$129
Isadora Off-The-Shoulder Boucle SweaterBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Sweaters
Fuzzy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$49
Faux Fur Scarf
$49 $34
0previous images
-4more images