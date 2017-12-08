Profane Pencils For Working Moms Who F*cking Love Cursing

Profanities are usually written off as NSFW language, but we just found a sneaky way to bring your favorite four-letter words into the workplace without even having to utter them out loud. Etsy is currently flooded with hysterical curse-word-adorned pencils that would make the perfect holiday stocking stuffer for yourself or any potty-mouthed working woman out there.

Simply having these hilarious writing utensils on your desk will motivate you through your workday and give you a much-needed chuckle when that 3 p.m. feeling hits. Plus, they're a solid reminder that you're a f*cking badass b*tch. Ahead, shop our favorite picks, and try to resist the urge to add every single one to your online shopping cart.