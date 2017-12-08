 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Profane Pencils For Working Moms Who F*cking Love Cursing
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Profane Pencils For Working Moms Who F*cking Love Cursing

Profanities are usually written off as NSFW language, but we just found a sneaky way to bring your favorite four-letter words into the workplace without even having to utter them out loud. Etsy is currently flooded with hysterical curse-word-adorned pencils that would make the perfect holiday stocking stuffer for yourself or any potty-mouthed working woman out there.

Simply having these hilarious writing utensils on your desk will motivate you through your workday and give you a much-needed chuckle when that 3 p.m. feeling hits. Plus, they're a solid reminder that you're a f*cking badass b*tch. Ahead, shop our favorite picks, and try to resist the urge to add every single one to your online shopping cart.

Related
17 Hysterical Coffee Mugs Made For Moms Who Curse Up a F*cking Storm
"Intellectual Badass" Pencils
$2-18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"I'm CEO, B*tch" Pencils
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mature Pencil Set
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Professional Giver of No F*cks" Pencils
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"I Need a F*cking Drink" Pencils
$4
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Gold Curse-Word Pencils
$9-12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"I'm a Motherf*cking Unicorn" Pencils
$4-8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Assorted Curse-Word Pencils
$9
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"You Magnificent Motherf*cker" Pencils
$4-8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Intellectual Badass" Pencils
"I'm CEO, B*tch" Pencils
Mature Pencil Set
"Professional Giver of No F*cks" Pencils
"I Need a F*cking Drink" Pencils
Gold Curse-Word Pencils
"I'm a Motherf*cking Unicorn" Pencils
Assorted Curse-Word Pencils
"You Magnificent Motherf*cker" Pencils
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenWorking MomsGifts Under $25Gift GuideStocking StuffersHumorHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
"Intellectual Badass" Pencils
from etsy.com
$2-18
"I'm CEO, B*tch" Pencils
from etsy.com
$8
Mature Pencil Set
from etsy.com
$7
"Professional Giver of No F*cks" Pencils
from etsy.com
$8
"I Need a F*cking Drink" Pencils
from etsy.com
$4
Gold Curse-Word Pencils
from etsy.com
$9-12
"I'm a Motherf*cking Unicorn" Pencils
from etsy.com
$4-8
Assorted Curse-Word Pencils
from etsy.com
$9
"You Magnificent Motherf*cker" Pencils
from etsy.com
$4-8
Shop More
Signature Rings SHOP MORE
David Yurman
Chalcedony & Diamond DY Signature Ring
from TheRealReal
$1,295
David Yurman
Chalcedony & Diamond DY Signature Ring
from TheRealReal
$1,595
QVC
Carolyn Pollack Carved Black Onyx Sterling Signature Ring
from QVC
$45.85
QVC
As Is Carolyn Pollack Carved Black Onyx Sterling Signature Ring
from QVC
$42.75
QVC
Carolyn Pollack Sterling Silver Oval Gemstone Signature Ring
from QVC
$62.03
Volcom Clothes and Shoes SHOP MORE
Volcom
Chained Down Dress
from 6pm.com
$59.50$32.99
Volcom
Women's Snooders Sweater
from Nordstrom
$75
Volcom
Women's Lady High Waist Jeans
from Nordstrom
$45
Volcom
Women's New Flame Plaid Flannel Shirt
from Nordstrom
$49.50
Volcom
Women's Fureals Faux Fur Coat
from Nordstrom
$129.50
The Land of Nod Toys SHOP MORE
The Land of Nod
Cecil The Pet Glacier
from The Land of Nod
$17.99$8.97
The Land of Nod
Charley Harper Cardinal Stuffed Animal
from The Land of Nod
$20
The Land of Nod
Soft Sidekick Giant Dog Stuffed Animal
from The Land of Nod
$119
The Land of Nod
Black and White Playhouse Canopy
from The Land of Nod
$159
The Land of Nod
Bucket O' Blocks (Bright)
from The Land of Nod
$99
The Land of Nod Toys AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
baublesandbackdrops
laybabylay
littleblondebook
madelyn.weaver
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds