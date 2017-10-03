 Skip Nav
Parenting
18 Signs That Prove Your Partner Is an Amazing Parent
This Baby Gets Photographed Wearing an Incredible Costume Every Time She Naps

If you're looking for Halloween inspiration (or a day-brightening laugh), look no further than Los Angeles photographer and mom Laura Izumikawa Choi's Instagram account. As is the case for many new moms on social media, Choi's young daughter, Joey, has become the subject of most of her Instagram snaps, but hers are a bit different than most baby updates.

When baby Joey lays down for her frequent naps, her mom dresses her in intricate costumes and poses her into adorable scenes. Joey has appeared in everything from Mad Max to The Little Mermaid, all while enjoying dreamland, and the results will make your day. Be sure to follow the mother-daughter pair on Instagram to see Joey's latest costume adventures!

