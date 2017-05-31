5/31/17 5/31/17 POPSUGAR Moms Shopping Cute Swimsuits For Girls 2017 15 Adorable Swimsuits You and Your Little Girl Will Love May 31, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. It takes some serious self-control to walk through the girls' department and not buy every cute swimsuit out there. There are a variety of adorable options this year, and something tells us your daughter might be constantly reminding you that Summer break is around the corner. If you're looking for a fun option that both you and your little girl can agree on, we found some excellent picks for two to 10-year-olds. Take a look at these cute swimsuits. RelatedThese Are the Best Swimwear Brands For Kids in 2017 Shop Brands Hula Star · H&M · Molo · Gap · Marks and Spencer · Kate Spade · J.Crew Hula Star 'Ships Ahoy' Two-Piece Swimsuit The high-waisted cut of this two-piece swimsuit ($36) will stay up while she's running around. Hula Star Girl's 'Ships Ahoy' Two-Piece Swimsuit $36 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Hula Star Girls' Swimwear Girls Reversible One-Piece This one-piece ($36) is reversible, so it's like having two swimsuits in one. Hanna Andersson Girls' Swimwear Girls Reversible One Piece $48 $36 from Hanna Andersson Buy Now See more Hanna Andersson Girls' Swimwear H&M Patterned Bikini The cacti and palm tree print on this patterned bikini ($15) make it feel particularly summery. H&M Patterned Bikini $14.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Girls' Swimwear Molo Noona Swimsuit If you're headed to the beach, get her this seashell swimsuit ($42). Molo Noona swimming costume 3-12 years $42 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Molo Boys' Swimwear Gap Stripe Scoop-Back One-Piece The rainbow stripes on this scoop-back one-piece ($18, originally $30) give us unicorn vibes. Gap Stripe scoop back swim one-piece $29.95 from Gap Buy Now See more Gap Girls' Swimwear Molo Naila Fish Bikini The star straps on this fish bikini ($42) make it special. Molo Naila fish bikini 3-12 years $42 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Molo Girls' Swimwear Marks and Spencer Halter Neck Swimsuit The adjustable straps on this halter-neck swimsuit ($19) will make it fit just right. Marks and Spencer Halter Neck Swimsuit with Lycra® Xtra LifeTM (3-14 Years) $19 from Marks and Spencer Buy Now See more Marks and Spencer Girls' Swimwear Kate Spade One-Piece Swimsuit We love the giant bow on this one-piece swimsuit ($68). Kate Spade Girls one-piece swimsuit $68 from Kate Spade Buy Now See more Kate Spade Girls' Swimwear Tucker + Tate Two-Piece Swimsuit The ruffles on this two-piece swimsuit ($35) are a sweet detail. Nordstrom Girls' Swimwear Toddler Girl's Tucker + Tate Two-Piece Swimsuit $35 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Girls' Swimwear Girls Rainbow Ruffle One-Piece The cross-back straps on this one-piece swimsuit ($33) means (hopefully!) less fidgeting and trying to keep the top up. Hanna Andersson Girls' Swimwear Girls Rainbow Ruffle One Piece $44 $33 from Hanna Andersson Buy Now See more Hanna Andersson Girls' Swimwear H&M Swimsuit With Ruffle Leopard print gives this swimsuit ($13) a playful touch. H&M Swimsuit with Ruffle $12.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Girls' Swimwear Hula Star Girl's Gingham Two-Piece Swimsuit & Ponytail Holder Set This gingham swimsuit ($38) comes with a matching ponytail holder. Hula Star Girl's Gingham Two-Piece Swimsuit & Ponytail Holder Set $38 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Hula Star Girls' Swimwear Gap Ice Pop Two-Piece Swimsuit Who wouldn't want a two-piece swimsuit ($18, originally $30) with frozen treats on it? Gap Ice pop swim two-piece $29.95 from Gap Buy Now See more Gap Girls' Swimwear Kate Spade Orange Print Two-Piece Swimsuit The bottoms of this two-piece swimsuit ($64) include bows and tassels. Kate Spade Girls' Orange Print 2-Piece Swimsuit - Little Kid $64 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Kate Spade Girls' Swimwear J.Crew Rash Guard Bikini Set Keep your child protected from the sun with this rash guard bikini set ($60). J.Crew Girls' rash guard bikini set in watermelon print $59.50 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Girls' Swimwear Share this post SwimsuitsKid ShoppingLittle KidsToddlersSummerShopping