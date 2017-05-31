 Skip Nav
15 Adorable Swimsuits You and Your Little Girl Will Love

Cute Swimsuits For Girls 2017

15 Adorable Swimsuits You and Your Little Girl Will Love

Gap Stripe Scoop-Back One-Piece

It takes some serious self-control to walk through the girls' department and not buy every cute swimsuit out there. There are a variety of adorable options this year, and something tells us your daughter might be constantly reminding you that Summer break is around the corner. If you're looking for a fun option that both you and your little girl can agree on, we found some excellent picks for two to 10-year-olds. Take a look at these cute swimsuits.

Hula Star 'Ships Ahoy' Two-Piece Swimsuit
Hula Star 'Ships Ahoy' Two-Piece Swimsuit

The high-waisted cut of this two-piece swimsuit ($36) will stay up while she's running around.

Hula Star
Girl's 'Ships Ahoy' Two-Piece Swimsuit
$36
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Hula Star Girls' Swimwear
Girls Reversible One-Piece
Girls Reversible One-Piece

This one-piece ($36) is reversible, so it's like having two swimsuits in one.

Hanna Andersson Girls' Swimwear
Girls Reversible One Piece
$48 $36
from Hanna Andersson
Buy Now See more Hanna Andersson Girls' Swimwear
H&M Patterned Bikini
H&M Patterned Bikini

The cacti and palm tree print on this patterned bikini ($15) make it feel particularly summery.

H&M
Patterned Bikini
$14.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Girls' Swimwear
Molo Noona Swimsuit
Molo Noona Swimsuit

If you're headed to the beach, get her this seashell swimsuit ($42).

Molo
Noona swimming costume 3-12 years
$42
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Molo Boys' Swimwear
Gap Stripe Scoop-Back One-Piece
Gap Stripe Scoop-Back One-Piece

The rainbow stripes on this scoop-back one-piece ($18, originally $30) give us unicorn vibes.

Gap
Stripe scoop back swim one-piece
$29.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Girls' Swimwear
Molo Naila Fish Bikini
Molo Naila Fish Bikini

The star straps on this fish bikini ($42) make it special.

Molo
Naila fish bikini 3-12 years
$42
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Molo Girls' Swimwear
Marks and Spencer Halter Neck Swimsuit
Marks and Spencer Halter Neck Swimsuit

The adjustable straps on this halter-neck swimsuit ($19) will make it fit just right.

Marks and Spencer
Halter Neck Swimsuit with Lycra® Xtra LifeTM (3-14 Years)
$19
from Marks and Spencer
Buy Now See more Marks and Spencer Girls' Swimwear
Kate Spade One-Piece Swimsuit
Kate Spade One-Piece Swimsuit

We love the giant bow on this one-piece swimsuit ($68).

Kate Spade
Girls one-piece swimsuit
$68
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Girls' Swimwear
Tucker + Tate Two-Piece Swimsuit
Tucker + Tate Two-Piece Swimsuit

The ruffles on this two-piece swimsuit ($35) are a sweet detail.

Nordstrom Girls' Swimwear
Toddler Girl's Tucker + Tate Two-Piece Swimsuit
$35
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Girls' Swimwear
Girls Rainbow Ruffle One-Piece
Girls Rainbow Ruffle One-Piece

The cross-back straps on this one-piece swimsuit ($33) means (hopefully!) less fidgeting and trying to keep the top up.

Hanna Andersson Girls' Swimwear
Girls Rainbow Ruffle One Piece
$44 $33
from Hanna Andersson
Buy Now See more Hanna Andersson Girls' Swimwear
H&M Swimsuit With Ruffle
H&M Swimsuit With Ruffle

Leopard print gives this swimsuit ($13) a playful touch.

H&M
Swimsuit with Ruffle
$12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Girls' Swimwear
Hula Star Girl's Gingham Two-Piece Swimsuit & Ponytail Holder Set
Hula Star Girl's Gingham Two-Piece Swimsuit & Ponytail Holder Set

This gingham swimsuit ($38) comes with a matching ponytail holder.

Hula Star
Girl's Gingham Two-Piece Swimsuit & Ponytail Holder Set
$38
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Hula Star Girls' Swimwear
Gap Ice Pop Two-Piece Swimsuit
Gap Ice Pop Two-Piece Swimsuit

Who wouldn't want a two-piece swimsuit ($18, originally $30) with frozen treats on it?

Gap
Ice pop swim two-piece
$29.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Girls' Swimwear
Kate Spade Orange Print Two-Piece Swimsuit
Kate Spade Orange Print Two-Piece Swimsuit

The bottoms of this two-piece swimsuit ($64) include bows and tassels.

Kate Spade
Girls' Orange Print 2-Piece Swimsuit - Little Kid
$64
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Girls' Swimwear
J.Crew Rash Guard Bikini Set
J.Crew Rash Guard Bikini Set

Keep your child protected from the sun with this rash guard bikini set ($60).

J.Crew
Girls' rash guard bikini set in watermelon print
$59.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Girls' Swimwear
