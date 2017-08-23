How 1 Mom Turned Leftover Cardboard Boxes Into the Most Incredible Play Kitchen You've Ever Seen

This mom proves that you don't have to go out and buy your little one the latest addition of every toy in order for them to have the coolest play area on the block!

Rodessa Villanueva-Reyes, a mother from the Philippines, gave her Facebook followers DIY envy when she posted before-and-after pictures of her 1-year-old daughter's new play kitchen — constructed by hand from old cardboard boxes.

Since her little girl loves playing in the kitchen, the resourceful and talented mama decided to utilize old boxes that she collected from friends to transform them into a mini gourmet kitchen fit for a chef-in-the-making.

Rodessa and her husband started the project off by setting up boxes to form the kitchen's main shape and then used a permanent marker to mark where they wanted to make cuts for the doors and the oven. She then cut sheets of vinyl stickers to easily cover the cardboard exteriors. To complete the formal feel, she created a custom "Audrey's Café and Restaurant" logo and added kitchen toys they already owned for some extra fun. The final product is not only realistic, it's beyond adorable!