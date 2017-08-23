 Skip Nav
Toddlers
5 Things No One Ever Told You About Raising a Toddler (but You Need to Know)
Health and Safety
You Need to See These Photos If Your Child Sits in a Car Seat
Kid Shopping
The 10 Best Bottles For Breastfed Babies
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How 1 Mom Turned Leftover Cardboard Boxes Into the Most Incredible Play Kitchen You've Ever Seen

This mom proves that you don't have to go out and buy your little one the latest addition of every toy in order for them to have the coolest play area on the block!

Rodessa Villanueva-Reyes, a mother from the Philippines, gave her Facebook followers DIY envy when she posted before-and-after pictures of her 1-year-old daughter's new play kitchen — constructed by hand from old cardboard boxes.

Since her little girl loves playing in the kitchen, the resourceful and talented mama decided to utilize old boxes that she collected from friends to transform them into a mini gourmet kitchen fit for a chef-in-the-making.

Rodessa and her husband started the project off by setting up boxes to form the kitchen's main shape and then used a permanent marker to mark where they wanted to make cuts for the doors and the oven. She then cut sheets of vinyl stickers to easily cover the cardboard exteriors. To complete the formal feel, she created a custom "Audrey's Café and Restaurant" logo and added kitchen toys they already owned for some extra fun. The final product is not only realistic, it's beyond adorable!

How 1 Mom Turned Leftover Cardboard Boxes Into the Most Incredible Play Kitchen You've Ever Seen
How 1 Mom Turned Leftover Cardboard Boxes Into the Most Incredible Play Kitchen You've Ever Seen
How 1 Mom Turned Leftover Cardboard Boxes Into the Most Incredible Play Kitchen You've Ever Seen
How 1 Mom Turned Leftover Cardboard Boxes Into the Most Incredible Play Kitchen You've Ever Seen
How 1 Mom Turned Leftover Cardboard Boxes Into the Most Incredible Play Kitchen You've Ever Seen
How 1 Mom Turned Leftover Cardboard Boxes Into the Most Incredible Play Kitchen You've Ever Seen
How 1 Mom Turned Leftover Cardboard Boxes Into the Most Incredible Play Kitchen You've Ever Seen
How 1 Mom Turned Leftover Cardboard Boxes Into the Most Incredible Play Kitchen You've Ever Seen
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Kids CraftsParenting NewsDIY
Join The Conversation
DIY
by Nicole Yi
Easy Packing System
DIY
This Genius Packing-List System Makes Sure You Never Bring Too Much
by Nicole Yi
How to Cut Your Jeans
DIY
The 1 Thing This Fashion Editor Does to Every Pair of Jeans After She Buys Them
by Sarah Wasilak
What Can You Use Dr. Bronner's Soap For?
DIY
by Nicole Yi
Easy Hairstyles For Girls
Hair Tutorials
Bye-Bye, Ponytail! 11 Easy Hairdos For Your Daughter
by Leah Rocketto
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds