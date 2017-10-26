Make Your Home Boo-tifully Spooky With These DIY Halloween Decorations

You don't have to be a craft wizard to conjure up a perfectly petrifying pad with home decor this Halloween. It can be as simple as a black marker on a white paper plate or Christmas bauble, or as elaborate as rainbow-painted pumpkins, paper bats, and googly eye balloons in your fireplace. From creating paper cup spiders with the kids to getting your friends to save wine bottle corks to craft pumpkin sculptures, browse a selection of DIY decorations that will make your home the spookiest of them all, or take the easy route by picking your favorite Halloween decorations to buy.