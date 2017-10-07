28 of the Best Star Wars Halloween Costumes For Kids Ever

People of all ages love Star Wars; it's no secret. So if your little is a fan, why not let them parade around in a costume of their favorite character this Halloween? (And because we're realistic, we know this likely means they won't take if off for the rest of the year).

We love the idea of a bunch of mini Luke Skywalkers and Yodas running around, so we've rounded up 28 of the best Star Wars costumes ever. And the best news? Most of them are DIY or handmade and available to buy on Etsy. The Force is strong with these.