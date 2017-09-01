Dad's Taken-Style Note Will Make Every Kid Think Twice Before Leaving Dishes in the Sink

Stuck on how to get your kids to do their chores? This dad might have a solution.

After one too many days dealing with a messy kitchen and dirty dishes left filling up the sink, this frustrated father channeled Liam Neeson — or rather his very industrious character from the Taken movies — and wrote a letter to his kids outlining a "very particular set of skills."

The note, which he printed out and posted on Reddit (in his words, "my teenagers refuse to put their dishes in the dishwasher, so I put this above the sink"), made his demands clear: either his kids do as he's instructed or prepare to have their wifi and data plans disconnected.

How this nail-biter ends, we aren't sure. We just know not to mess with a dad who goes to this kind of effort.

This post was originally published on July 27, 2015.