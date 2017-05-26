 Skip Nav
Dad Holds Class to Teach Dads to Do Their Daughters' Hair

How One Dad Is Helping Other Men Bond With Their Daughters Over Hairdos

View post on imgur.com

Dad and daughter relationships are perhaps the most sweet of them all, and what better way for a daddy to bond with his little girl than to learn how to do her hair?

Though the idea of doing his daughter's hair may seem daunting for some dads, Philippe Morgese, a single dad from Daytona, FL, decided to put together a class for other dads to learn a few tricks of the trade — from basic brushing to buns.

The turnout was great, and Morgese says he was happy with the way the class went: "I'm so proud of those that showed up and tried their best . . . You guys rocked it! I can't express that enough." Not only was this first run a success, but he's planning the next one, and he has decided to keep them all small so the dads can really benefit from one-on-one help.

Rock those hairdos, dads!

Image Source: Reddit user MashedPotatoh
