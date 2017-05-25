 Skip Nav
Watch This Hilarious Dad in a Speedo Ruin His Teen's Life in 57 Seconds
Dad Picks Up His Teen From School in a Speedo

Watch This Hilarious Dad in a Speedo Ruin His Teen's Life in 57 Seconds

"Dad, will you pick me up from school?" #raisingteensisfun #parentingwin #parentinggoals #funnyvideos

Posted by Justin Beadles on Tuesday, May 23, 2017

On the list of things I never want to see, number one is my dad in a Speedo. Unfortunately for Justin Beadles's teen son, that is a sight he was forced to see — along with the entire rest of his high school. In a hilarious video posted to Facebook, Justin demonstrated how to destroy a teen's life in just 57 seconds when he responded to his son's request to be picked up from school by running up to him for a hug in a Speedo and a swim cap in front of the whole student body. Although he was visibly a bit embarrassed, it appears as though the teen may be used to his dad's crazy antics, as he was clearly holding back a huge smile standing next to his Speedo-clad dad.

Teen parenting for the win.

Parenting VideosTweens And TeensFatherhoodParenting HumorViral VideosHumor
