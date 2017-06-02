After His Daughter Ripped Her Michael Kors Bag, This Dad Tried to "Fix" It

Dad Replaces Daughter's Bag With 'Unique' Model After she ripped her Michael Kors bag, her dad replaced it with a 'one of a kind' design... 😂😂😂 Posted by Pretty 52 on Monday, May 29, 2017

A dad was recently shocked when his daughter completely ripped her brand-new Michael Kors tote bag in a fit of inexplicable rage just a few minutes after leaving for school in the morning. Oh, but he had a solution. In a video shared with Pretty 52, the dad presented his very special DIY re-creation of the Michael Kors bag in question.

As you'll see in the hysterical video, he simply grabbed a plastic shopping bag and attached the strap and logo charm from the real Michael Kors bag. Totally the same thing, right? Moments later, he's shown giving the "one-of-a-kind" bag to his daughter. Though her parents couldn't stop cracking up, let's just say she was stunned into silence. Watch the whole prank unfold gloriously in the video above.