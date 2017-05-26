 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Story Behind a Dad's Tattoo For His Kids and Late Wife Will Rip You Apart
Toddlers
Why I'm Proud of My Son's Long Hair
POPSUGAR Voices
The Most Powerful Thing You Can Say to Another Mom
Babies
31 Photos of Men Holding Their Tots That'll Make Your Ovaries Explode

Dad's Tattoo For Kids and Late Wife

The Story Behind a Dad's Tattoo For His Kids and Late Wife Will Rip You Apart

Michael Traupman's tattoo for his children, 3-year-old Brynnley and 1-year-old Cooper, was supposed to match the one his wife, Sadie, was going to get with him. Unfortunately, in March 2017 at the age of 35, Sadie passed away unexpectedly, and Michael's tribute tattoo ended up incorporating so much more than his kids' names.

In a post to the Life of Dad Facebook page right before Mother's Day, Michael shared a photo of his new tattoo, a cross featuring his kids' names and a stethoscope for Sadie, who was a registered nurse. "Happy Mother's Day to my late wife," he wrote. "She passed away unexpectedly in March, leaving me and our two young children. She was a pediatric intensive care nurse who loved taking care of little kids. Yesterday, I got this tattoo as a tribute to my kids and my late wife who will forever be looking down over them. I think it came out perfect."

Related
The Internet Rallied to Help This Dad Recover His Late Wife's Music to Play to Their Son

The now-single dad has received a huge outpouring of love from the Facebook community, especially from other single dads who lost their spouses.

Related
The Story Behind This Mom's Tattoo For Her Late Daughter Will Bring You to Tears

"Thank you everyone for your kind words and support," Michael wrote in the comments. "She was only 35 and my daughter just turned 3 in April and my son will be 2 in August. I have a phenomenal family and support system here at home and it's awesome to see that I have one here too."

Join the conversation
Single DadsTouching StoriesFatherhoodMother's DayTattoos
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Humor
You'll Lose Your Sh*t — Literally — at This Dad's Hysterical Poop Story
by Alessia Santoro
Mom's Post Asking Dads to Take Candid Photos With Kids
touching stories
Why This Mom Is Urging Dads Everywhere to "Take the God D*mn Photo"
by Victoria Messina
Dad Glues Feeding Tube to Match Son
Toddlers
by Lauren Levy
Humor
by Alessia Santoro
James Corden and Orlando Bloom IT Guys Skit 2017
The Late Late Show with James Corden
by Caitlin Hacker
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Why Parents Should Spend Less Time on Devices
Parenting
How 1 Mom's Impromptu Viral Experiment Is Inspiring Other Moms to Rethink Screen Time
by Alessia Santoro
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Gay Couple Feels Discriminated by Southwest Airlines
Family Travel
by Alessia Santoro
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Cute Father-Son Dance Videos
Toddlers
Father-Son Duo Has Some of the Swaggiest Dance Routines We’ve Ever Seen
by Perri Konecky
Reagandoodle and Little Buddy Matching Outfit Photos
Family Life
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds