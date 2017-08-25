 Skip Nav
Pregnancy
This Mom Had a Maternity Shoot at Target For Her Rainbow Baby — It'll Feed Your Soul
Tattoos
19 Tattoos Dads Got to Permanently Display Love For Their Kids
Baby Shopping
50 Empowering and Feminist Onesies For the Smallest Citizens

Dad Tweets About Sexist Parking Sign at Sobeys

Dad Calls Out Supermarket For Sexist Parking Sign: "I'm Not a Babysitter"

There's no denying that grocery shopping with a 9-month-old baby is beyond difficult, so when Justin Simard was out with his son, the last thing he expected was to have to deal with a sexist statement about fatherhood. The new dad took to Twitter earlier this week to call out Sobeys supermarket in Canada for a parking sign allotting spots to "expecting mothers" and "mothers with small children."

"@Sobeys crap, am I allowed to park here? #notababysitter #dadissues," he wrote, seen above in the photo posing with his adorable son. While the sign was instantly appalling to Justin, what came next was even more surprising.

Sobeys immediately responded to his tweet asking for the store location where he saw the sign and promised to change it right away. "You are definitely entitled to that parking spot, Justin!" the company tweeted, adding, "#SuperDad."

The company also said that the message has been shared with the entire team, so the signs will be changed at all stores, not just the Stratford, Prince Edward Island, location where Justin tweeted from. What an incredible gesture!

Related
Dad's Viral Message About Caring For His 6 Girls While Mom's Away: "I'm Not the Babysitter"

This is absolutely not the first time a father has encountered a sexist act as such. With changing tables only in women's restrooms and the lack of paternity leave at some major companies, there is a clear divide between the believed roles of mothers and fathers, and Justin's tweet is one step closer to bridging the gap.

"The intention behind my tweet was to draw attention to the subtext of the sign, it's almost accidental sexism," Justin told Parents. "The letter was pink, and the second line that was gendered, 'mothers with small children' implies that raising children is woman's work. I couldn't disagree more, and impulsively tweeted a lighthearted tweet to that effect."

Justin hopes that his tweet will bring attention to the fact that it is not simply a woman's job to raise a child. Whether it's same-sex parents, single parents, or heterosexual couples, the idea of parenting needs to be more "inclusive."

Just a few days following his initial tweet, the store tweeted that the sign has been updated!

Join the conversation
Parenting NewsFatherhoodBabiesParenting
Join The Conversation
Parenting
by Murphy Moroney
Signs by Age That Your Kid Is a Brat
Little Kids
The Major Signs (by Age!) That Your Kid Is Becoming a Brat
by Lauren Levy
Baby Names With No Nicknames
Babies
110 Baby Names That Can't Be Shortened, No Matter How Hard People Try
by Murphy Moroney
Difference Between Rear-Facing and Forward-Facing Car Seat
Little Kids
The Devastating Difference Between Car Seats That Left 1 Girl Unharmed and Her Sister Almost Dead
by Lauren Levy
Yoga Baby Instagram
Babies
This Baby Is Better at Yoga Than All of Us, and We're Not Mad About It
by Gina Florio
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds