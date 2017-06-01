 Skip Nav
Dad Walks Daughter on First and Last Day of School

You Might Cry Over This Dad Walking His Daughter to School For the Last Time

Graduation is an exciting, important time for any family, but when parents share a special tradition with their graduating child, it's an exceptionally emotional milestone. For Texas senior Brittany Gayler, one particular ritual that she shared with her father, Jason, proved significant on her very last day of school. "My dad walked me to school on my very first day & today he walked me to school on my very last day," wrote Brittany in a now-viral tweet, including a picture from her first day of kindergarten and her last day of high school. Awww!

The tweet quickly picked up steam as a great example of fatherhood done right, garnering praise from many social media users. And even more noticed that Brittany's dad seems not to have aged a day, even asking, "Is he a vampire?" The answer is unclear, so we're going to assume that 18 years of loving and supporting your kids is great for the complexion. (Don't correct us on this one — just let us dream!)

Touching StoriesFamily LifeFatherhoodGraduation
