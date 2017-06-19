You've Got to Read This Dad's Very Important Message to Society

One dad is looking to openly spread what may very well be a dad's most important message to society: dads don't "babysit" — they parent, just like moms. Out of all the things moms and other people shouldn't say to dads, anything that has to do with a dad babysitting his own children just because Mom isn't around is probably the worst. To join the #DadsDontBabysit movement, grab a "Dads Don't Babysit" shirt.