Dads Don't Babysit Shirt
You've Got to Read This Dad's Very Important Message to Society
View post on imgur.com
One dad is looking to openly spread what may very well be a dad's most important message to society: dads don't "babysit" — they parent, just like moms. Out of all the things moms and other people shouldn't say to dads, anything that has to do with a dad babysitting his own children just because Mom isn't around is probably the worst. To join the #DadsDontBabysit movement, grab a "Dads Don't Babysit" shirt.