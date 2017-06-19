 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You've Got to Read This Dad's Very Important Message to Society
Family Relationships
30 Things That Grandparents Should Never Do
Photography
With Just 2 Photos, This Mom Shows What It's Really Like to Have Postpartum Depression
Humor
All the Bickering Is Gonna Kill Me This Summer

Dads Don't Babysit Shirt

You've Got to Read This Dad's Very Important Message to Society

View post on imgur.com

One dad is looking to openly spread what may very well be a dad's most important message to society: dads don't "babysit" — they parent, just like moms. Out of all the things moms and other people shouldn't say to dads, anything that has to do with a dad babysitting his own children just because Mom isn't around is probably the worst. To join the #DadsDontBabysit movement, grab a "Dads Don't Babysit" shirt.

Join the conversation
FatherhoodParenting
Join The Conversation
Parenting
I'm a Family Psychologist and These Are the 20 Most Common Parenting Mistakes I See
by Fatherly
Makeup Artist Responds to People Saying She Charges Too Much
Beauty News
1 Makeup Artist's Viral Clapback to Haters Who Accused Her of Charging Too Much
by Victoria Messina
Things Dads Should Never Say to Moms
Fatherhood
10 Things Dads Probably Shouldn't Say to Moms
by Denise Stirk
How to Take Kids to the Beach Video
Viral Videos
How to Go to the Beach With Kids in 18 Painfully Accurate Steps
by Kate Schweitzer
Father and Daughter Bonding Activities
Family Life
15 Fun Daddy-Daughter Bonding Activities
by Leah Rocketto
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds