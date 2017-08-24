 Skip Nav
Pregnancy
Forget That Pregnancy Glow — This Photographer Captures Real-Life Maternity Photos
Babies
This Unicorn-Themed Cake Smash Is the Epitome of Magical
Hair Tutorials
Bye-Bye, Ponytail! 11 Easy Hairdos For Your Daughter
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Cast a Magical Spell With These Descendants Birthday Party Ideas

In Disney's Descendants, classic characters like Maleficent and Belle get revamped and given a new storyline for their children. Ben, the son of Beast and Belle, believes in the good in people. With the sequel becoming just as popular as the original, celebrate the good in your child with these spellbinding party ideas. You don't need Maleficent's book to put together a party fit for a coronation.

Descendants Evie
Descendants Cake Toppers
Descendants Cups
Descendants Invitations
Descendants Piñata
Descendants Outfit
Descendants Custom Sneakers
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
DescendantsKid PartiesLittle KidsBirthday Party
Join The Conversation
Little Kids
These Are the Chores Your Child Should Be Doing This Year Based on Their Age
by Alessia Santoro
Difference Between Rear-Facing and Forward-Facing Car Seat
Little Kids
The Devastating Difference Between Car Seats That Left 1 Girl Unharmed and Her Sister Almost Dead
by Lauren Levy
Tips For Tear-Free School Drop-Offs
Little Kids
9 Tips For Tear-Free School Drop-Offs
by Alessia Santoro
How to Parent Based on Your Child's Strengths
Little Kids
7 Ways to Parent to Your Child's Strengths Instead of Weaknesses
by Alessia Santoro
Shimmer and Shine Party Ideas
Little Kids
Take Off For Zahramay Falls With These Shimmer and Shine Party Ideas
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds