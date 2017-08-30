38 Diaper Bag Backpack Options Every Parent Is Going to Want to Consider

Just because you're in need of a diaper bag doesn't mean that it has to be a traditional one-strap tote. Whether you're looking for something that offers chic style (it's going to be going everywhere with you and baby, after all!) or gender-neutral convenience to swap back and forth between parents, a diaper bag backpack might be exactly what you need. We've rounded up both fashion-forward looks as well as some adventure-ready accessories complete with a detachable cooler for the ultimate backpack diaper bag options.