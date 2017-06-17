 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child
Kid Shopping
These Are the 32 Books From Your Childhood That Your Kids Should Have
Photography
Why Every Woman Needs to See These Unretouched Photos of Postpartum Bodies
Pregnancy
Unlike Vaccines, This Is What Actually Might Cause Autism
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 25  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child

With children comes experience, so it's no surprise that many parents do things slightly different the second time around. And despite best intentions to keep everything equal between your firstborn and newest addition to the family, there are some changes that are bound to creep in that can be classified as second child syndrome. Whether you've given up on solely the homemade, organic baby food well before your second child's first month or you suddenly realized that they're almost 8 months old and you have yet to take a month-by-month photo, these babies have a slightly different experience. While your younger kiddos get to benefit from a more knowledgeable (and hopefully less nervous!) mama, some of these evolutions are too funny not to acknowledge.

Check out the 12 differences between your first and second baby that proves that the struggle can be very real for the younger kiddo.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Little KidsNewbornSiblingsParenting HumorParenting
Join The Conversation
Family Travel
by Lauren Levy
Boy With Autism Surprised With Personal Blockbuster
touching stories
Boy With Autism Obsessed With Blockbuster Just Got the Best Surprise
by Alessia Santoro
Crazy Kids' Rooms That Are Supercool
Real Kid Rooms
These 26 Crazy Kids' Rooms Will Make You Want to Redecorate Immediately
by Alessia Santoro
I Love You Shirt Punishment For Siblings
Kids
I'd Never Heard of the "I Love You" Shirt Before, but It's Going to Be Huge
by Kate Schweitzer
What Is Woebot on Facebook?
Facebook
3 Ways This Facebook Chatbot Is More Appealing Than Traditional Therapy
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds