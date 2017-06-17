The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child

With children comes experience, so it's no surprise that many parents do things slightly different the second time around. And despite best intentions to keep everything equal between your firstborn and newest addition to the family, there are some changes that are bound to creep in that can be classified as second child syndrome. Whether you've given up on solely the homemade, organic baby food well before your second child's first month or you suddenly realized that they're almost 8 months old and you have yet to take a month-by-month photo, these babies have a slightly different experience. While your younger kiddos get to benefit from a more knowledgeable (and hopefully less nervous!) mama, some of these evolutions are too funny not to acknowledge.

Check out the 12 differences between your first and second baby that proves that the struggle can be very real for the younger kiddo.