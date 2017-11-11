 Skip Nav

Dining Chairs on Amazon Review

I Just Discovered the Most Perfect Dining Room Chairs — and They're Less Than $28 on Amazon

I recently moved into my first "adult" rental, and by that I just mean my husband and I are finally living in a place that has over 550 square feet. Enough room to, say, have people sit down at a table if we wanted them to. Which is what brought me to my current discovery.

My new place has a dining room. An actual room with 100-year-old built-in cabinets and a hanging brass chandelier, presumably designed to have a long table and perhaps some chairs running in the middle of it. Because our house has so much dark wood, I knew I wanted to use light-colored bistro chairs to add some cheer. I wouldn't say my style is particularly rustic, but that was the vibe I leaned toward. And since this was my first foray into dining room seating, I knew I didn't want to jump in head-first and pay a ton for chairs. That said, I also didn't want something that might break after a few meals or that would be hard to clean.

After digging through some compelling user reviews on Amazon, I settled on Poly and Bark Trattoria Arm Chairs ($109 for a set of four). They're available in nine different shades, some intentionally chipped for that lived-in look. Assembly was simple — it took around 45 minutes or so moving at a slow pace — and I just love how they look against the wood. I wasn't sure how suitable the seat width would be given how inexpensive they were (I envisioned a quad of adults spilling over the sides of tiny chairs), but they're plenty big.

I couldn't be happier with the quality of these, and with Thanksgiving coming up, I'm looking forward to showing off our dining room.

