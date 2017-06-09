 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
60+ Dinosaur Cakes That'll Make Any Birthday Party Roar-Some
Photography
You've Got to See This Mom's Amazing Reaction to Having a Baby Boy
Babies
The Best Photos of Kids Spreading the Love at Pride Parades
Summer
1 Mom's Honest Perspective After Her Child Was Left to Die in a Hot Car
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 65  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
60+ Dinosaur Cakes That'll Make Any Birthday Party Roar-Some

Whether your child has a birthday coming up soon or you're already collecting ideas for their next bash, a dinosaur theme is always a good plan. Because the centerpiece of most parties is, of course, the cake, we've rounded up some of the fiercest — and conversely, the most adorable — dino cakes as inspiration.

Ahead, over 60 dinosaur cakes that will make any kid's birthday party roar-some.

Related
May the Force Be With Your Kids' Birthday Cakes

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Kid PartiesDinosaursBirthday PartyBirthday Cakes
Join The Conversation
Disney
Bow-tastic! How to Throw a Minnie Mouse-Themed Birthday
by Nicole Abbott
Unique Birthday Cakes For Baby and Toddler
Food and Activities
70+ Fabulous and Unique Birthday Cakes For Kids
by Rebecca Gruber
Dinosaur Throws First Pitch
Geek Culture
T. Rex Throws Out First Pitch; Life Finds a Way
by Kelly Schwarze
Luna Stephens's First Birthday Cake
Luna Stephens
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Decorated Luna's First Birthday Cake Themselves
by Alessia Santoro
Dinosaur Desk Accessories
Organization
If You're Shamelessly Dinosaur-Obsessed, You'll Love These 11 Desk Accessories
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds