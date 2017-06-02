11 Disney Baby Shower Themes That Are Beyond Magical

There's always a way for Disney fans to incorporate a touch of magic into their special days, whether it be through a wedding theme or a baby's gender reveal. However, a Disney theme really shines when it comes to planning a baby shower for a mama-to-be who has a soft spot for Disney classics. Whether she's an Aladdin-lover or obsessed with Cinderella, there are a variety of enchanting, Disney-inspired baby shower theme ideas that will leave her speechless.

Check out these 11 celebrations that are nothing short of magical.