These Disney Charm Bracelets Will Be ALL You Want This Holiday Season

All we want for the holidays is an adorable way to rep our favorite fandoms. Enter Keep Collective's Disney collaboration, with adorable bracelets and charms that will win over Disney-lovers everywhere. The line features black and rose gold (!) bands that you can add charms to. The collection includes vintage Minnie and Mickey charms, as well as rose gold engravable pieces and more. Read on to see all of the options, and start planning what your own bracelet will look like — everything is under $50!

Disney Single Black or Rose Gold Leather Band ($39)
Minnie Pink Polka Dots Bracelet Single Leather Band ($39)
Rose Gold Minnie Silhouette Charm ($19)
Vintage Mickey Charm ($19)
Vintage Minnie Charm ($19)
Magic Charm ($19)
Mickey Silhouette ($19)
Mickey Glove ($19)
Minnie Bow ($19)
Engravable Rose Gold Minnie ($35)
Engravable Mickey ($35)
Pavé Mickey Dangle ($25)
Latest Moms
