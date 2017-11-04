Disney's Christmas Minnie Ears Are Already in Stock, and OMG, They're So Cute!

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Disneyland! Christmas-themed Minnie ears are officially being sold at World of Disney in Downtown Disneyland, according to Disneyland insider KT the Disney Bear. From the looks of the photos she shared, Disney has brought back the adorable black and red plaid Christmas ears and has introduced four new designs this year. Most of the ear headbands retail for $25 and you've got options, whether you prefer sparkly, fluffy, red, black, or green.

This exciting news comes on the heels of the announcement of the schedule for this year's Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, a celebration that happens on certain nights starting in November. Disneyland knows how to make Christmastime even more magical, and this year is no different. If you're squealing over the new Minnie Christmas ears, keep reading to get a closer look at the official merch from Disney and shop similar ears online if you're unable to make it to the park.