The Verdict's In — These Are the 10 Most Popular Disney Princess Toys on Amazon

Even though it may seem far away, this year you can make your holiday easier by getting ahead on toy shopping. Picking up a few items here and there can save you from last-minute scrambling and sneaking away to the store late at night. Instead, save your time and energy this season and shop online. Using websites like Amazon are easy, because you can sort through the most popular and top-rated products and have them delivered right to your doorstep. If your little one is obsessed with everything that has to do with the Disney princesses, we have you covered. We browsed and found the most popular princess items on the megaretailer right now. Take a look at these hits.

Disney Princess Sparkle Collection
$17
Buy Now
Disney Beauty and the Beast Set
$36
Buy Now
Disney Tangled Set
$30
Buy Now
Elena of Avalor & Princess Isabel Doll Set
$17
Buy Now
Disney Friends Collection
$13
Buy Now
Moana Island Fashions Set
$19
Buy Now
Candy Land Game: Disney Princess Edition
$20
Buy Now
Disney Princess Ariel's Sea Castle Set
$15
Buy Now
Elena of Avalor and Skylar Set
$21
Buy Now
Disney Princess Cinderella's Carriage Set
$15
Buy Now
Disney Princess Sparkle Collection
Disney Beauty and the Beast Grand Romance Set
Disney Tangled Set
Disney Princess Elena of Avalor & Princess Isabel Doll
Disney Beauty and the Beast Castle Friends Collection
Disney Moana Island Fashions
Candy Land Game: Disney Princess Edition
Disney Princess Ariel's Sea Castle
Disney Elena of Avalor and Skylar 2-Pack
Disney Princess Cinderella's Carriage
