20 Modern Disney Songs That Your Kids Will Love

If can be challenging to keep up with what the coolest new music your kids are listening to is, but if your elementary schoolers are big Disney fans, we're here to help you with a specially curated list of the best Disney hits from the past five years.

From hit TV movies like Descendants and Teen Beach Movie to the live-action Beauty and the Beast, there's a little something here for every Disney kid in your house.

  1. "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?," Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn, and Katie Lopez (Frozen)
  2. "How Far I'll Go," Auli'i Cravalho, (Moana)
  3. "Once Upon a Dream," Lana Del Rey (Maleficent)
  4. "Gaston," Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Ensemble (Beauty and the Beast, 2017)
  5. "Take On the World," Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenter (Girl Meets World)
  6. "Better in Stereo," Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie)
  7. "Keep It Undercover," Zendaya (K.C. Undercover)
  8. "Tidal Wave," Kevin Quinn (Bunk'd)
  9. "Love the Haters," Madison Hu and Olivia Rodrigo, (Bizaardvark)
  10. "Shine Like You Mean It," Clooney (Andi Mack)
  11. "The Magic Within You," Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor)
  12. "Sister Time," Aimee Carrero and Jenna Ortega (Elena of Avalor)
  13. "More of Me," Natasha Bedingfield (Tangled: The Series)
  14. "Cruisin' For a Bruisin'," Austin Moon, Jason Evigan, and Grace Phipps (Teen Beach Movie)
  15. "Gotta Be Me," Ensemble (Teen Beach Movie 2)
  16. "If Only," Dove Cameron (Descendants)
  17. "Rotten to the Core," Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, and Sofia Carson (Descendants)
  18. "Ways to Be Wicked," Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, and Sofia Carson (Descendants 2)
  19. "What's My Name," China Anne McClain, Thomas Doherty, and Dylan Playfair (Descendants 2)
  20. "Wildside," Sabrina Carpenter and Sofia Carson (Adventures in Babysitting)

To listen to the playlist below, download the free Spotify software or app.

Image Source: Disney
