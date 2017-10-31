17 Ways Disney World Isn't So Magical For Parents

Disney World Is Not as Fun For Parents
So I just got back from another trip to Walt Disney World, and as far as my kids are concerned, it was the most magical trip of their little lives. They had a blast! But between you, me, and my husband, we're much happier to be back at the real happiest place on earth: home.
See, when you are a parent, you do Disney for your children — and it's rough. Sure, there are folks there without kids having a grand ol' time, but if you are there with your kids, you are there for your kids. Period. Don't get me wrong — the joy and excitement that my children get from a few days at Disney is worth all the eye rolls, stepped-on toes, and bickering that goes on behind the scenes as parents. But I'm in Disney hangover mode, which means I'm still at the point of vowing to never, ever go back again (which is what I said last year, by the way).
Here are a few less-than-magical parts of Disney World for us parents.
I love Disney, but this makes me never want to go again. it doesn't sound like the theme park of my youth!
There is only ONE of every character. That's it. It's part of the magic. If they had several spots where you can meet the same characters then it would spoil it for the younger kids who still believe. Do you know nothing about Disney? At all?
Do everyone a favor and stay away from WDW and Disneyland if you're going to be so negative and ugly about it all.
You can actually also meet Anna and Elsa in Norway at Epcot, you just have to look at the times - and a bunch of other princesses too. The lines are way less long there because a lot of people don't realize. You could luck out with the fast pass too. I got one just by going up to a cast member at the kiosk at the resort - couldn't get one to see Ariel though so I waited 2 hours for her haha
Thanks
could not agree with you more!!!!!!!!!!!!! <3 Disney!!