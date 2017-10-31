 Skip Nav
15 Times Kate Middleton Was Totally Just a Regular Mom
6 Genius Tech Gifts For the Family — All From the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book
Why It's OK to Laugh at This Couple's Infertility Announcement
17 Ways Disney World Isn't So Magical For Parents

So I just got back from another trip to Walt Disney World, and as far as my kids are concerned, it was the most magical trip of their little lives. They had a blast! But between you, me, and my husband, we're much happier to be back at the real happiest place on earth: home.

See, when you are a parent, you do Disney for your children — and it's rough. Sure, there are folks there without kids having a grand ol' time, but if you are there with your kids, you are there for your kids. Period. Don't get me wrong — the joy and excitement that my children get from a few days at Disney is worth all the eye rolls, stepped-on toes, and bickering that goes on behind the scenes as parents. But I'm in Disney hangover mode, which means I'm still at the point of vowing to never, ever go back again (which is what I said last year, by the way).

Here are a few less-than-magical parts of Disney World for us parents.

11 Tips For Surviving Your First Trip to Walt Disney World
You Will Spend a Small Fortune
These Balloons Cost $20 Each
There Is Only 1 Starbucks
The Stroller Wars
People Leave Their Manners at Home
The Characters Take Breaks, Often
You (and Your Small Children) Will Wait in Line For Everything
There's Practically Nowhere to Sit
You Will Say "No" a Lot
Your Kids Will Eat This For Every Meal
You Convince Them to Ride Something, and Then They're Terrified
The Whole "Is That the Real ______?" Predicament
There Is Only 1 Way to Meet the Real Anna and Elsa
The Magic Bands Have Taken Over
The Play Areas Are Completely Mobbed
Someone Will Get Sick
The Inevitable Exhaustion
nancyeinhart nancyeinhart 2 years

I love Disney, but this makes me never want to go again. it doesn't sound like the theme park of my youth!

BrandyDurel BrandyDurel 2 years

There is only ONE of every character. That's it. It's part of the magic. If they had several spots where you can meet the same characters then it would spoil it for the younger kids who still believe. Do you know nothing about Disney? At all?
Do everyone a favor and stay away from WDW and Disneyland if you're going to be so negative and ugly about it all.

Lauren15569872 Lauren15569872 2 years

You can actually also meet Anna and Elsa in Norway at Epcot, you just have to look at the times - and a bunch of other princesses too. The lines are way less long there because a lot of people don't realize. You could luck out with the fast pass too. I got one just by going up to a cast member at the kiosk at the resort - couldn't get one to see Ariel though so I waited 2 hours for her haha

Ahmed16099424 Ahmed16099424 2 years

Thanks

JesiRomero JesiRomero 2 years

could not agree with you more!!!!!!!!!!!!! <3 Disney!!
29 Reasons I Envy People Who Decided Not to Have Kids
How Do I Unlock the October 2017 Easter Eggs on Facebook?
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
Mom's Letter Board Pregnancy Progress Photos
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
Mark Zuckerberg's Yom Kippur Forgiveness Post 2017
In Yom Kippur Post, Mark Zuckerberg Seeks Forgiveness For Letting Facebook Divide the Country
Mom Picks Kids Up From the Bus in Different Costumes
This Mom Dressed Up in 125 Different Costumes to Teach Her Son a Major Lesson
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds