17 Ways Disney World Isn't So Magical For Parents

So I just got back from another trip to Walt Disney World, and as far as my kids are concerned, it was the most magical trip of their little lives. They had a blast! But between you, me, and my husband, we're much happier to be back at the real happiest place on earth: home.

See, when you are a parent, you do Disney for your children — and it's rough. Sure, there are folks there without kids having a grand ol' time, but if you are there with your kids, you are there for your kids. Period. Don't get me wrong — the joy and excitement that my children get from a few days at Disney is worth all the eye rolls, stepped-on toes, and bickering that goes on behind the scenes as parents. But I'm in Disney hangover mode, which means I'm still at the point of vowing to never, ever go back again (which is what I said last year, by the way).

Here are a few less-than-magical parts of Disney World for us parents.