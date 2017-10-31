This Gender Reveal Photo Shoot Is What Disney Dreams Are Made Of

For soon-to-be parents Megan and Ryan, one of their first real loves was Disney. After getting married, the fun-loving couple even opted for their photographer to capture a playful honeymoon shoot at Epcot. When the pair found out that they were expecting, it almost felt fateful that their beloved wedding photographer already had a trip planned to Florida and they immediately knew that they wanted to plan a gender reveal session at Disney World.

The only problem with this exciting idea was that at Megan's most recent doctor's appointment, the doctor was unable to say the baby's gender with complete certainty. Although he suspected it was a girl, Megan wouldn't be able to find out for sure until the day after Dawn Browne's, of Degrees North Images, flight back to Texas.

To play it safe, they decided to take photos with both baby boy and girl props in order to be prepared for either gender. They spent the afternoon at Disney's boardwalk so they could have room away from all of the pedestrians while still taking advantage of colorful backdrops. When it was confirmed that the expecting parents were having a baby girl, nobody was more thrilled than Ryan! "Our dad to be was so excited (he would only take pictures with the little girl shoes)," Browne told POPSUGAR. "Now we are all looking forward to future photo shoots with the newest Disney princess!"