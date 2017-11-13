54 Amazing Things at Disneyland Holiday 2017 That You Simply Can't Miss

Walking into Disneyland is like entering a fairy tale no matter what time of year you go. However, the holidays take that Disney magic and mix it in with holiday cheer, and it makes for the perfect recipe. From festive foods and sweet treats to beautiful holiday decor, special themed surprises, and souvenirs galore, the Disneyland holiday 2017-2018 will make you smile from ear to ear.

The atmosphere is completely contagious at the park during the holiday season — and how could you not get into the spirit as snow falls on Main Street (this actually happens!) and Christmas carols are happily sung everywhere you turn? The festivities are at Disneyland Park and in Disney California Adventure, where the scents of international seasonal food from Festival of Holidays will waft toward you as you make your merry way down Buena Vista Street toward Paradise Bay.

The attention to detail is undeniable, so get into the spirit by checking out all the Holidays at Disneyland have to offer this year.