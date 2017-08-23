 Skip Nav
How to Find Your Double Stroller Soulmate

Becoming a mom for the second time comes with plenty of perks you didn't get the first time around. You know a little more about what to expect. You've found some mom friends. You've got the gear. The changing table is set up, the rocking chair is broken in, and the volume on the white noise machine has been perfected.

The big question, aside from figuring out how to adjust to life with double the number of children (!), is whether or not you really need a double stroller. You'll have to figure that first part out with some trial and error (and lots of patience), but we can help with the double stroller conundrum. Here are some questions to think through and options to consider as you stroll your way toward baby number two.

BOB Strollers
Revolution® FLEX Duallie® Jogging Stroller in Canyon
$639.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more BOB Strollers Double & Triple Strollers
Graco
Room For 2 Click Connect Stand & Ride Stroller - Glacier
$149.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Graco Double & Triple Strollers
UPPAbaby
VISTA; All-in-One Stroller, Loic (White)
$899.99
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more UPPAbaby Strollers
UPPAbaby
Vista Piggyback Ride-Along Board
$119.99
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more UPPAbaby Stroller Accessories
Baby Trend
Navigator Double Jogging Stroller
$239.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Baby Trend Double & Triple Strollers
Baby Jogger
Infant 'Glider Board' Stroller Attachment
$79.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Baby Jogger Stroller Accessories
Kolocraft Cloud Side-by-Side Double Stroller
$75
from amazon.com
Buy Now
ZOE Umbrella XL2 Double Stroller
$280
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Are You an Off-Road Mama?
Are You Afraid of Commitment?
Will Your Kids Be Close in Age?
Are You Fit and Frugal?
Don't Use a Stroller That Often?
Are You a Minimalist Mama?
More of a Minimalist Plus?
