How to Find Your Double Stroller Soulmate

Becoming a mom for the second time comes with plenty of perks you didn't get the first time around. You know a little more about what to expect. You've found some mom friends. You've got the gear. The changing table is set up, the rocking chair is broken in, and the volume on the white noise machine has been perfected.



The big question, aside from figuring out how to adjust to life with double the number of children (!), is whether or not you really need a double stroller. You'll have to figure that first part out with some trial and error (and lots of patience), but we can help with the double stroller conundrum. Here are some questions to think through and options to consider as you stroll your way toward baby number two.