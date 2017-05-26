 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Doctor to Anti-Vaxxer Group: "Your Presence Here Will Cause Babies to Die"
Toddlers
Why I'm Proud of My Son's Long Hair
POPSUGAR Voices
The Most Powerful Thing You Can Say to Another Mom
Babies
31 Photos of Men Holding Their Tots That'll Make Your Ovaries Explode

Doctor Speaks Out at Anti-Vaxxer Documentary Screening

Doctor to Anti-Vaxxer Group: "Your Presence Here Will Cause Babies to Die"

Another doctor is doing his part to put an end to the vaccination debate, and he's taking on the misinformed anti-vaxxers directly.

Dr. Lance O'Sullivan crashed a "documentary" screening of Vaxxed and took to the stage to warn audience members of the dangers behind the film's message, which attempts to incorrectly link vaccines to autism.

The renowned New Zealand doctor was invited to the event, but made it clear he wasn't a supporter.

"I come here with a lot of anger," he said after taking the stage. "That's because I am adamantly opposed to this because this position, this idea of anti-immunization, has killed children around the world and actually will continue to kill children . . . whose parents have put off immunization because of misinformation ― misinformation based on lies, quite frankly."

He later added, "Your presence here will cause children to die."

The only thing that would have made this better is if he had a mic to drop. Well said, doc!
Image Source: Flickr user Pan American Health Organization
Join the conversation
Parenting VideosParenting NewsVaccinations
Join The Conversation
Humor
by Alessia Santoro
Kindergarten Sent Mom Note For Packing Raisins
Little Kids
by Lauren Levy
Moms Pregnant With Hurricane Matthew Babies
touching stories
by Lauren Levy
Little Kids
The Heartbreaking Way This Teacher Discovered 5 Students' Biggest Secrets
by Lauren Levy
IMomSoHard Video About Swimsuit Double Standards
Summer
These Moms Talking About Swimsuits Will Have You Nodding So Hard Your Head Will Fall Off
by Kate Schweitzer
Snow White Fails to Impress Toddler at Disney World
Toddlers
Snow White Completely and Utterly Fails to Impress Toddler at Disney World
by Kate Schweitzer
Baby Born During a Gentle C-Section
Viral Videos
Incredible Video of a Newborn "Popping Out" Is Unlike Anything You've Seen
by Lauren Levy
Mom Raises Awareness For Vaccinations After Daughter's Death
Parenting
This Mom Has a Powerful Message About Vaccinations After Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Died From the Flu
by Perri Konecky
Car Seat LATCH System Weight Limits
Health and Safety
by Alessia Santoro
Minnesota Measles Outbreak
Babies
"Vaccine Skeptics" Caused a Massive Measles Outbreak — and Need to Learn From It
by Lauren Levy
Donald Trump Believes Vaccinations Cause Autism
Donald Tump
We Need to Talk About Donald Trump's Anti-Vaccination Views
by Kate Schweitzer
Anti-Vaxxer Mom's Message After 3 Daughters Got Sick
Little Kids
Nothing Was Going to Sway This Anti-Vaxxer Mom — Until All 3 Of Her Kids Got Sick
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds