If You're Trying to Conceive, There's Something You Need to Know About Your Lube

Image Source: Unsplash / Josh Peterson

If you and your partner are doing the hard work of trying to conceive, scheduled sex might lose a bit of its luster. Enter: lube. But did you know that most commercial lubricants negatively affect sperm motility, making it harder for the sperm to reach the egg?

If that's news to you (it was for a lot of us!), that means you are probably feverishly googling fertility-safe alternatives right about now. Before you resort to using all-natural remedies like olive oil, vegetable oil, or even egg whites (all of which are safe and effective, if not a bit messy), read on. Today is your lucky day.

Although sperm-friendly lubricants aren't new, BabyDance ($20) has just become the first lube cleared by the Food & Drug Administration for use when trying to conceive — and it's the first to be developed without parabens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Named after the popular term for having sex with babymaking aspirations (those who frequent TTC message boards know all about BDs!), BabyDance won't interfere with critical sperm parameters, such as motility, DNA quality, penetration into cervical mucus, or the ability to fertilize and support embryo development. In fact, the FDA-approved product is so safe, it can even be used in medical facilities to lubricate diagnostic devices during IVF.

"Most people don't realize that ordinary lubricants damage sperm and reduce chances of conceiving naturally," fertility expert Dr. Peter Rizk said. "I've reviewed research and clinical data behind many fertility products and believe BabyDance to be the clear market leader for fertility lubricants and a great help for couples who are trying to conceive naturally. The isotonic formula is pH-matched to fertile cervical fluids so it won't irritate sensitive vaginal tissues and — very importantly — won't harm sperm function. This is a product we will be recommending to all our trying-to-conceive patients."

Sure, if you're on a strict ovulation-tracking schedule, BabyDance won't make sex feel like any less of a chore, but it will hopefully get you to the goal line much faster.

As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds