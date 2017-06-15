Don't Believe Everything You See on Social Media
Parents Who Post: What Was Shared vs. What Really Happened
Photo 1 of 23
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Parents Who Post: What Was Shared vs. What Really Happened
I like to browse Facebook as much as the next stay-at-home mama, but in order to enjoy myself, I do have to remember that it's not really real. I don't need to tell you that Instagram and Facebook are inundated with happy posts of happy children and seemingly happy families, which leave many of us thinking, "Wow, they always seems so happy! What's wrong with me [my kids, my husband, my dog . . . ]?" Just remember, social media provides a very skewed reality of parenting. In fact, imagining what might really be going on behind the camera helps a lot, so here are a few (completely made-up, by the way) scenarios that you may find in your news feed — and then what probably actually happened.
Both can be true. It's what we choose to focus on. We focus on the good most of the time and u have two kids who are 85% of the time the top pics. Do we have melt downs? Oh heck yes. Does mommy yell? Yup. But to put emphasis on what makes us most frustrated in life just brings you down. I have a blog "the reasons my son I crying" for the comedic aspect of putting those tears in perspective. And I've posted a fair few crying and disaster pics. They are all part of it! Entire box of Cheerios turned to carpet? A must have for anyone raising kids. I think occasionally seeing the rough reality DOES help us all feel more normal and put less pressure on ourselves to be perfect. So I say keep it 75% positive, the things that make you happy and reaffirm how awesome having kids is!! But out a little of the rough out there so people know they aren't alone in the struggles.
My Legoland picture post. :). Keeping it real!
What a bunch of crap these photos are. The kids are wearing different clothing, are different children in some, it's a bunch of hogwash.
This is so incredibly true. *LOL* Love it.
Hilarious. We all need to remember not to judge our "behind the scenes" with others "front cover."