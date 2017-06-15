 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Parents Who Post: What Was Shared vs. What Really Happened
Humor
A Mom's Open Letter to the Swimwear Industry
Summer
1 Mom Is Sharing Her Story About Secondary Drowning to Help Educate Parents
Parenting
I'm a Family Psychologist and These Are the 20 Most Common Parenting Mistakes I See
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 23  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Parents Who Post: What Was Shared vs. What Really Happened

I like to browse Facebook as much as the next stay-at-home mama, but in order to enjoy myself, I do have to remember that it's not really real. I don't need to tell you that Instagram and Facebook are inundated with happy posts of happy children and seemingly happy families, which leave many of us thinking, "Wow, they always seems so happy! What's wrong with me [my kids, my husband, my dog . . . ]?" Just remember, social media provides a very skewed reality of parenting. In fact, imagining what might really be going on behind the camera helps a lot, so here are a few (completely made-up, by the way) scenarios that you may find in your news feed — and then what probably actually happened.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
ShutterbugParenting HumorParentingHumor
Join The Conversation
alexandraandrews alexandraandrews 2 years

Both can be true. It's what we choose to focus on. We focus on the good most of the time and u have two kids who are 85% of the time the top pics. Do we have melt downs? Oh heck yes. Does mommy yell? Yup. But to put emphasis on what makes us most frustrated in life just brings you down. I have a blog "the reasons my son I crying" for the comedic aspect of putting those tears in perspective. And I've posted a fair few crying and disaster pics. They are all part of it! Entire box of Cheerios turned to carpet? A must have for anyone raising kids. I think occasionally seeing the rough reality DOES help us all feel more normal and put less pressure on ourselves to be perfect. So I say keep it 75% positive, the things that make you happy and reaffirm how awesome having kids is!! But out a little of the rough out there so people know they aren't alone in the struggles.

KathleenNolan90018 KathleenNolan90018 2 years

My Legoland picture post. :). Keeping it real!

SilesteRoy SilesteRoy 2 years

What a bunch of crap these photos are. The kids are wearing different clothing, are different children in some, it's a bunch of hogwash.

mnwatson1 mnwatson1 2 years

This is so incredibly true. *LOL* Love it.

BethanyRobertson62055 BethanyRobertson62055 2 years

Hilarious. We all need to remember not to judge our "behind the scenes" with others "front cover."
Opinion
by Nicole Yi
Must-Take Summer Family Photos
Summer
30 Must-Take Photos to Snap of Your Kids This Summer
by Alessia Santoro
Mom Shares How She Peed Herself Successfully
Postpartum Bodies
Mom's Quick Thinking When She Accidentally Peed Herself Is Comedic Gold
by Kate Schweitzer
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
by Ryan Roschke
Sleep Tips For Babies and Toddlers From Dr. Harvey Karp
Babies
The Happiest Baby: Dr. Karp's 10 Tips For Getting Your Baby to Sleep
by Rebecca Gruber
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds