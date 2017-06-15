Parents Who Post: What Was Shared vs. What Really Happened

I like to browse Facebook as much as the next stay-at-home mama, but in order to enjoy myself, I do have to remember that it's not really real. I don't need to tell you that Instagram and Facebook are inundated with happy posts of happy children and seemingly happy families, which leave many of us thinking, "Wow, they always seems so happy! What's wrong with me [my kids, my husband, my dog . . . ]?" Just remember, social media provides a very skewed reality of parenting. In fact, imagining what might really be going on behind the camera helps a lot, so here are a few (completely made-up, by the way) scenarios that you may find in your news feed — and then what probably actually happened.