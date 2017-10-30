 Skip Nav
Parenting
Why You Should Think Twice Before Judging "Big Kids" Trick-or-Treating
Kid Shopping
21 Baby Registry Items You Can't Live Without — All on Amazon and Under $200
Kids
3 Tricks to Use Now to Make Sure Your Child's Sleep Isn't Affected by Daylight Savings

Dress Shopping Struggles

This Mom's Revelation About Why "Dress Shopping Sucks" Will Speak to You on the Deepest Level

If you are one of those people who goes to a department store, picks out two armfuls of clothes on hangers, and then has an impossible time trying to decide which to buy because they all fit you perfectly . . . then you might not relate to the latest Facebook post from IMomSoHard comedian Kristin Hensley. But if you're of the other 99.9 percent of moms out there, you most definitely will.

Alongside a full-length selfie, Kristin admitted that "shopping sucks" and that she "had to try on dresses today and nothing fit." What made it such a terrible experience is that she's not an anomaly.

Related
These Moms Talking About Swimsuits Will Have You Nodding So Hard Your Head Will Fall Off

"I'm not big," she wrote. "I'm not small. I'm a size 10 (an 8 at The Gap) and most of its in my middle because I had babies. I run. I lift weights and I'm strong. And yet these f*cking dresses made me feel weak, misshapen, and lumpy, which in all honesty I kinda am."

ADVERTISEMENT

She left the fitting room discouraged. "Then I got home, looked at pictures of my kids, smelled the chicken I had cooking on the stove, and poured a glass of wine," she wrote.

Thankfully, that wine helped Kristin realize something we all could stand to remember more often: "Because in the end, its just a dress. And I look better in pants anyway."

Join the conversation
Body PositivityStaying SaneMom ShoppingPostpartum Bodies
Food News
You Can Now Order Food While Scrolling Through Facebook, and It's Almost TOO Easy
by Erin Cullum
Mark Zuckerberg's Yom Kippur Forgiveness Post 2017
2016 Election
In Yom Kippur Post, Mark Zuckerberg Seeks Forgiveness For Letting Facebook Divide the Country
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Sell on Facebook Marketplace
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds