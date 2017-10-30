This Mom's Revelation About Why "Dress Shopping Sucks" Will Speak to You on the Deepest Level

If you are one of those people who goes to a department store, picks out two armfuls of clothes on hangers, and then has an impossible time trying to decide which to buy because they all fit you perfectly . . . then you might not relate to the latest Facebook post from IMomSoHard comedian Kristin Hensley. But if you're of the other 99.9 percent of moms out there, you most definitely will.

Alongside a full-length selfie, Kristin admitted that "shopping sucks" and that she "had to try on dresses today and nothing fit." What made it such a terrible experience is that she's not an anomaly.



"I'm not big," she wrote. "I'm not small. I'm a size 10 (an 8 at The Gap) and most of its in my middle because I had babies. I run. I lift weights and I'm strong. And yet these f*cking dresses made me feel weak, misshapen, and lumpy, which in all honesty I kinda am."

She left the fitting room discouraged. "Then I got home, looked at pictures of my kids, smelled the chicken I had cooking on the stove, and poured a glass of wine," she wrote.

Thankfully, that wine helped Kristin realize something we all could stand to remember more often: "Because in the end, its just a dress. And I look better in pants anyway."