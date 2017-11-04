This Dual-Temperature Sheet Claims It Can Save Marriages

Is the temperature of your bedroom becoming an issue in your marriage? You're not alone. Many, many couples have opposing ideal temperatures — he wants it cold, she wants it hot, for instance. But until now, there wasn't much that could be done to satisfy both partners, short of sleeping in separate beds. Thankfully, an innovative bedding company has stepped in to solve the problem with the aptly name Peacekeeper, the first-ever dual-temperature sheet. The warm half is made of cozy flannel, so it holds in heat, while the cool half is made of lightweight, breathable percale that works to dissipate heat as you sleep. The entire sheet is machine washable and certified free from harmful chemicals. It's the all-natural solution to avoiding nighttime shivers and sweats. The Peacekeeper just launched on Kickstarter and a pledge of $100 or more will get you early access to the four-piece set (fitted sheet, loose sheet, and two pillowcases).