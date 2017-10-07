 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
16 Costume Ideas For Kids Who Don't Like Costumes

Kiddos everywhere are already getting excited about Halloween costumes and a fun night of trick-or-treating — but if you've got a little one like mine, crazy clothes are scary and no fun at all. It's totally normal for younger kids not to be excited about donning anything other than their usual, comfortable duds, which makes it tough to find ways to get in the Halloween spirit — without going too far from your child's comfort zone.

Don't give up!

There are simple ways to trick your tot into a costume without a meltdown. Keep reading for 16 ingenious ways to dress your costume-averse kids for Halloween without them even realizing it.

Related
You Won't See These Creative (and Cute!) Kid Costumes on Every Corner

adorable bat wings
$29
Buy Now
vintage Ramones tee
$26
Buy Now
an "air guitar"
$10
Buy Now
classic Chucks
$35
Buy Now
pom-pom hat
$3
Buy Now
dinosaurs
$34
Buy Now
pink dress
$40
Buy Now
ribbon halo
$9
Buy Now
unicorn
$20
Buy Now
fun pint-size apron
$10
Buy Now
chef hat
$9
Buy Now
favorite player's jersey
$75
Buy Now
archery set
$40
Buy Now
jack-o'-lantern tee
$15
Buy Now
pumpkin hat
$13
Buy Now
crocheted witch hat
$18
Buy Now
cat costume
$55
Buy Now
gold medal
$4
Buy Now
Bat-tastic
Rock Star
A Royal Knight
Where's Waldo?
Dress-a-Saurus Rex
Fairy Princess
Unicorn
Future Iron Chef
Sports Star
Servers
Archer
Hey, Pumpkin!
Good Witch
Kitty Cat
Olympian
Flower Girl
Start Slideshow
Easy Halloween CostumesKid Halloween CostumesEasy CostumesDIY Halloween CostumesDIY CostumesHalloween For KidsKid ShoppingHalloween CostumesHalloween
Shop Story
Read Story
vintage Ramones tee
from
$26
unicorn
from
$20
favorite player's jersey
from
$75
pumpkin hat
from
$13
Shop More
BABYBJÖRN Front Baby Carriers SHOP MORE
BABYBJÖRN
Baby Carrier Original - Dark Blue
from Nordstrom Rack
$79.95$47.97
BABYBJÖRN
Baby Carrier One
from Nordstrom Rack
$229.95$169.97
BABYBJÖRN
Baby Carrier One
from Nordstrom Rack
$229.95$118.97
BABYBJÖRN
Baby Carrier We Air
from Kohl's
$159.99
BABYBJÖRN
Baby Carrier Original - Black
from Kohl's
$54.99
Ju-Ju-Be Diaper Backpacks SHOP MORE
Ju-Ju-Be
Infant 'Be Right Back' Diaper Backpack - Grey
from Nordstrom
$140
Ju-Ju-Be
Legacy Be Right Back Backpack Diaper Bag Diaper Bags
from Zappos
$155
Ju-Ju-Be
Onyx Collection Be Right Back Backpack Diaper Bag Backpack Bags
from Zappos
$155
Ju-Ju-Be
Coastal Be Right Back Backpack Diaper Bag Diaper Bags
from Zappos
$155
Ju-Ju-Be
Onyx Be Right Back Backpack Diaper Bag Diaper Bags
from Zappos
$155
BABYBJÖRN Front Baby Carriers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
northern_style
thesimplechicbrunette
beyondfitmom
michellemquinn
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds