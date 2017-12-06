Elf on the Shelf Classroom Ideas
13 Elf on the Shelf Classroom Ideas That'll Have Students Scrambling to Get to School
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
13 Elf on the Shelf Classroom Ideas That'll Have Students Scrambling to Get to School
Keeping kids entertained and excited during school can be difficult the closer they get to their beloved holiday break. Thankfully, by bringing Elf on the Shelf to the classroom, children will look forward to a long day of learning and, with an elf watching, behaving. His silly antics will keep the kids excited and help make any last-minute lessons before break fun for all. Here are 13 ideas for where that silly little elf can go each day.
0previous images
-18more images