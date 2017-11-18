 Skip Nav
Elf on the Shelf Hershey's Kisses

Target Has the Elf on the Shelf Hershey's Kisses You Never Asked For

A post shared by @candyhunting on

Ready or not, Elf on the Shelf season has arrived once again. And in the spirit of all things holiday, Target has released Elf on the Shelf Hershey's Kisses to make your hidden elf setup even more festive! The new candy was spotted by Instagram user candyhunting, who shared a photo of the bag and wrote, "Elf on the Shelf Hershey's Kisses, here to terrify you this Christmas. Out only at Target." Depending on how you feel about the popular behavioral tactic that many kids have become familiar with during the Christmas season, these Hershey's Kisses may or may not strike a chord. If the thought of seeing a bowl of candy themed after the elf you just spent half an hour trying to hide stresses you out, you might want to pass on these! But if you simply can't resist the chocolate candy wrapped in festive red and green foil, do yourself (and your kids) a favor and pick these up on your next Target run. What will they think of next?

Holiday FoodElf On The ShelfHershey'sHolidayCandy
