WARNING: This Is What Happens When You Visit a Newborn Without a Mother's Permission
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf

Kids are crazy for Elf on the Shelf, but for parents it can be equal parts fun and formidable. Who hasn't spaced out about moving the elf one night only to be met with questions from prying tots in the morning? (One mom recently confessed that she told her kids they were too naughty that day for their elf to make the trip back to the North Pole.)

Even if you do remember, in the middle of such a hectic time, it can be almost impossible to think of a new creative spot to put the lil watcher every single night! But help is here: let these 50 pics we found around the web inspire where your elf will wake up tomorrow morning! Have a great idea you'd like to add? Tag #popsugarmoms on Instagram, and we'll check it out!

Bubble Gum Trouble
Little Drummer Boy
Advent Overload
Hot Air Balloon Takeover
Snowflake Crafts
All I Want For Christmas
Elf Treats
Tanning Time
Shark Attack
Elf Photo Shoot
Cake Popping
Jewelry Heist
Donut Thief
Game Day
Making a Map
Elf Kissing Booth
A Door of His Own
Stuck in the Blender
A Fruity Ride
Snow Angel Elf
Elves at Work
Long Winter's Nap
The Countdown Is Over!
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds